President Donald Trump to return to NC for campaign event

GREENVILLE, N.C. — President Donald Trump is returning to North Carolina.

On Oct. 15, Trump will visit the Pitt-Greenville Airport in Greenville to address supporters.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and the event begins at 1 p.m.

The event will come 13 days after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2.

On Saturday, the White House doctor said that President Donald Trump is no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus, a diagnosis that comes as the president prepared to resume campaign rallies and other activities.

Trump made his first public appearance Saturday by welcoming hundreds of supporters to the South Lawn.

In the details for the Greenville event, the president’s campaign said, “By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”

