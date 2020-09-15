President Donald Trump returns to North Carolina for campaign event

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — President Donald Trump is returning to North Carolina to rally supporters on the campaign trail, according to a news release.

Trump is scheduled to appear at the Fayetteville Regional Airport at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

His campaign is calling it a “Great American Comeback Event.”

Tickets for the event are available on a first come, first serve basis, and all attendees must agree that they assume all risks related to exposure to the coronavirus.

The coronavirus agreement is included below:

By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.