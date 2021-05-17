President Biden expresses ‘support’ for Gaza cease-fire

President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Joe Biden has expressed “support” for a cease-fire during a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A statement says the leaders spoke Monday, which was the eighth day of Israeli-Palestinian fighting.

Biden’s move signals U.S. concern for an end to Israel’s part of hostilities with Hamas, although it falls short of joining growing Democratic Party demands for an immediate cease-fire.

The White House says the president reiterated his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks.

