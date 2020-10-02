Preschoolers return to classrooms in Guilford County

HIGH POINT, N.C. — It’s back to the pick-up and drop-off lines for some Piedmont parents, after months of staying at home and helping their kids with remote learning.

Friday marked the end of the first week of in-school learning for Guilford County preschoolers.

FOX8 took a trip to Allen Jay Elementary School in High Point.

There are red circles and stickers on the ground all over campus, to help kids know how far away to stand and walk from each other.

Signs hang on walls all over the school, constantly reminding everyone to wear face coverings.

The school day starts with a temperature check, as soon as kids get out of their parents’ cars.

Everything is different.

“Normally, we’d have them sit on the carpet in a big circle, really close to each other. But we can’t do that right now,” said James Higginbotham, a pre-K teacher at the school.

So, with tot-sized chairs, marked six feet apart with colored stickers, he’s adjusting his class to be COVID-friendly.

“The teaching style in pre-K is very personal. It’s one-on-one, getting close to them,” he said. “But we’ve had to change.”

It takes for him, and other staff members, lots of patience.

“It’s very hard,” Higginbotham said.

They use visual cues and reminders to make sure the kids stay safe and healthy.

“We’ve had to do a lot of modeling. We have to be very excited,” Principal Carla Flores-Ballesteros said. “Like, ‘this is your spot! It’s especially for you!’ When you do things like that, they buy into it.”

Each child has their own box of materials.

Gone are the days of sharing toys from a toybox.

Ballesteros told FOX8 she was pleasantly surprised how the group of 4-year-olds are following all of these new rules.

“I think because we’ve been going through these changes as a society for several months, now the students are prepared for that,” she said.

There are also fewer kids to work with.

Luke Luma’s son, Luke, is one of the seven kids who are voluntarily enrolled in the pre-K class.

“We are very excited to get him back to the classroom so he can learn better and also enjoy new friends,” he said. “At home, behind the computer, it wasn’t easy for him.”

Luma feels comfortable with how school staff are taking precautions and constantly communicating with parents.

“I’ve been seeing pictures and videos the teachers have been sending every day. They’re social distancing, even when they’re playing together in the classroom,” he said. “I’m not going to let the virus scare me or my son.”

It’s not a perfect way to start their school experience, but Luma said it’s enough to keep these kids and teachers where they want to be.

“I like to see the kids. I like to talk to them and see their mannerisms and get to know them,” Higginbotham said. “That’s when you get to know them. When you see them face to face… or mask to mask.”

On Monday, kindergartners will also head into their classrooms at Allen Jay Elementary School.

Ballesteros told FOX8 there’s about half of the normal number of students signed up.

She’s hoping that changes, once people see staff is doing everything they can to keep kids healthy.