Preschool teacher at Calvary Baptist Church in King arrested after alleged child abuse

KING, N.C. — A preschool teacher at the Calvary Baptist Church school in King has been arrested after she was accused of child abuse, according to King police.

On Oct. 8, police were called in to investigate allegations of child abuse at a school.

Elizabeth Renee Mills, 19, was accused of pinching children.

Police have obtained video from the school, but officers are waiting for doctor reports to confirm the allegations.

She was arrested and charged with three counts of misdemeanor child abuse and three counts of assault on a child under 12.

The case remains under investigation.