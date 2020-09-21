Pres. Trump: Supreme Court finalists at 4 or 5, announcement by week’s end

President Donald Trump wraps up his speech at a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Fayetteville, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump says he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday, after funeral services for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

He told “Fox & Friends” on Monday that he had a list of five finalists, “probably four,” and that he is pushing for a confirmation vote before Election Day.

Trump disparaged reports that Ginsburg had told her granddaughter it was her wish that a replacement justice not be confirmed until the inauguration of a new president. Trump said he thought his Democratic political foes were behind the report, including Rep. Adam Schiff, who led the House impeachment probe, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

“I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi,” Trump said. “I would be more inclined to the second … But that sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe a Pelosi or Shifty Schiff.”

On Sunday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said the country should respect Ginsburg’s wishes and fill her seat after the election.

“If I win this election, Trump’s nominee should be withdrawn,” Biden said Sunday. “As the new President, I should be the one who nominates Justice Ginsburg’s successor.”

Ginsburg died Friday, at 87, due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.