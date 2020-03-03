Preparations underway as ACC tournament returns to Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Thousands of visitors are expected in Greensboro this week for the start of the 2020 ACC basketball conference tournaments.

“It’s a good opportunity for the city, and I’m very excited about it,” said Greensboro resident Lisa Nannery.

Businesses like Natty Greene’s Brewhouse near the Greensboro Coliseum Complex are preparing for the influx of people.

Sales Representative Antonio Parrinello told FOX8 the brewery planned to expand hours during games.

“We are very excited to have it,” Parrinello said. “We’ve got a lot of beer coming. Plenty of IPA’s coming. Everything very drinkable. We’re trying to cater to the tournament, so we may even do a little specialty item for a special team.”

Zack Matheny, CEO of Downtown Greensboro Inc., said the organization will host a watch party outside the Tanger Center March 12, and the Tournament Town Downtown Festival at Hamburger Square on March 14.

“The economic impact is over $30 million. Heads in beds. People staying downtown. People staying throughout the city,” Matheny said. “It is recruiting business. And it’s competitive.”

Greensboro will host the tournament for the first time in five years.

“We’ve got to show the ACC that this is where they need to have it every year or at least every other year,” Matheny said.

Amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus, NCAA’s Associate Director Communications said officials are monitoring the situation.

“In regards to coronavirus, the NCAA Sport Science Institute sent two memos recently to NCAA members directing schools and conference offices to Center for Disease Control and Prevention resources on the issue,” Greg Johnson wrote. “Otherwise, NCAA staff continues to prepare for all NCAA winter and spring championships, but we are keenly aware of coronavirus and will continue to monitor in coordination with state/local health authorities and the CDC.”

The National College Players Association released a statement this weekend calling for a discussion about having March Madness games with no audience because of the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the Coliseum said Guilford County Emergency Management is not recommending any changes in protocol.

The ACC women’s tournament begins Tuesday.

The ACC men’s tournament will be held in the Greensboro Coliseum Complex from March 10-14.