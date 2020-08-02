Pregnant woman shot in Winston-Salem while sitting outside her apartment, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A pregnant woman was shot while sitting outside her apartment on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department

Around 10:08 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a report of a shooting on Ferrell Court.

Ivory Mohammed, 25, of Winston-Salem, was shot in the chest while sitting outside of her apartment building.

She said that an unknown person started shooting at the building, and she was hit by one of the rounds

The unknown suspects fled the area after the shooting and before police arrived.

Mohammed was taken to a local hospital for treatment where it was discovered that she is pregnant.

She is currently listed in stable condition. Her injuries are non-life threatening, and there appears to be no other complications at this time, police say.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.