Pregnant woman shot, killed; baby in critical condition

COLUMBIA, Md. — A pregnant woman was fatally shot in her home on Friday night in Columbia, Maryland, according to the Howard County Police Department.

Rabiah Ahmad, 30, was 28 weeks pregnant and was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where she was pronounced dead, police say.

Physicians at the hospital delivered the baby, who was reported in critical condition.

Police said multiple bullets were fired into the house, and one of them hit Ahmad.

No one else was injured int he shooting.

Several unrelated people live in the house.

Detectives are investigating to determine whether anyone there was targeted, police say.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for any information on the incident.

Suspect information is not available at this time.