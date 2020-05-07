Pregnant woman dead after hit by police officer’s car in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer heading to work hit and killed a pregnant woman, according to WXIN.

At about 9:44 p.m Wednesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 22-year-old Officer Jonathon Henderson was driving in for his shift on Interstate 465 when he hit the woman in the right lane.

The officer began rendering aid at the scene.

When EMS arrived, they took the woman, who was in critical condition, to a hospital, WXIN reports.

Both she and her unborn child died.

Henderson agreed to have blood drawn, but early investigation does not suggest the officer was impaired.