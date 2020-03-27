Pregnant Piedmont mom voices coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The coronavirus pandemic is creating a lot of anxiety for people who don't know what the future will hold or how it will affect them.

This is especially true for moms and moms-to-be, as they wonder what their delivery will look like for their new bundle of joy.

"I can't let myself think about it too much, otherwise my anxiety kind of takes over," Alana Williams said.

She packed up her boxes and turned off the sink, one last time, at her HelloBlondee Studio in Greensboro on Wednesday.

It's not what she had planned on doing, but it's something she had to do to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

She's trying to protect her clients and her growing family.

"It's a significant loss of income," Williams said. "I'm due July 1."

Williams brought her 2-year-old son with her to help pack up.

They took a couple of breaks together, and danced, to help keep their spirits up during this difficult time.

"It's kind of scary because you just don't really know. They don't have a lot of information on what it does to pregnant people," Williams said. "I'm also asthmatic, so it makes you wonder. They're saying it's bad for both of those things."

While Williams has a couple of months before her new son arrives, she's worried about what the special day will look like.

"It would be devastating not to have my husband or doula there," she said. "I did have a cesarian last time, so I'm hoping not to have one this time. It's going to be extra scary having major surgery if someone's not allowed to be there with me."

Williams also wonders what kind of world her baby will come into.

"I just don't really know. It's definitely uncharted territory. Having a brand new baby, without an immune system," she said. "It's just going to be very isolating if I have to spend maternity leave without any help."

She and her husband are also getting a little worried about baby supplies.

They're not stocking up on baby goods just yet though, and do have cloth diapers at home.

"We're not hoarding that stuff. There are mothers who need it now and they need to have access to it," Williams said.

She hopes the virus will be gone by the time she gives birth.

But if not, she's calling on other moms to spread the love and the supplies.

"It's important for us to try and lean on each other as a community and just be there. Mothers supporting mothers. If you have a stash of stuff, be willing to share if people need it," Williams said.