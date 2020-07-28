‘Precious gem’: 9-year-old North Carolina girl killed in shooting; mother recovering in hospital

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A rising 4th grader was shot and killed Friday in North Carolina, according to WAVY.

At about 10:20 p.m., Makiia Slade, a 9-year-old girl, was with her mother in the area of Lynnhaven Trailer Park when both were shot.

The girl was killed. The girl’s mother, Shatory Hunter Slade, is recovering at a hospital, WAVY reports.

Edenton-Chowan Schools released a statement saying that Makiia was a student at D.F. Walker Elementary School.

“Teachers describe Makiia as a precious gem with the brightest smile,” the school district said. “She had a gifted mind, loved to learn, and was always willing to help other students! Each day Makiia uplifted those around her with her positivity and laughter – she was a friend to all!”

The school district has a counseling support team available for staff, students and families.

Anyone who was traveling in the area of the shooting between the hours of 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday night is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (252) 482-8484 or NCSBI at (919) 662-4500.