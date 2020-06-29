Massive tree collapses 5 feet away from grandaughter during storm in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Powerful storms quickly rolled through the Triad Sunday afternoon but not before uprooting a massive tree right next to a family’s home in Alamance County.

Darla Epling owns Minro’s Alpaca Farm on Carolina Road. She bought the property three years ago after falling in love with the large tree next to her house. The tree is over 150 years old.

“It almost sounded like a tornado but not like a train and it was like over in three seconds,” Epling recalled.

Epling’s worst nightmare took place Sunday. Her favorite tree was yanked out of the ground during the storm and crashed right next to her home–five feet away from where her 6-year-old granddaughter was sitting in the car.

“I’ve been crying most of the day just because there’s an angel looking over my grandkid,” Epling said.

If her son pulled his car any further up the driveway, her granddaughter could have been crushed.

“It was very, very scary,” Epling said.

Luckily no one was hurt. The only damage was to Darla’s barn.

“Fair enough the chickens are good, the pony still has a place to go to. The upper part is totally demolished,” Epling stated.

Her car was scraped by the tree’s the large branches.

“I never thought it would come down like this,” Epling said.

Now Epling’s sharing her story to warn others about the dangers of having old trees nearby.

“It’s a beautiful tree. Now I regret it. Everybody’s told me that this might happen,” Epling said.

The Faucette Fire Department told FOX8 about four or five trees came down near Carolina Road because of the storm Sunday. Darla Epling’s was by far the largest.