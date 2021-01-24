Powerball ticket sold in Forsyth County wins $1 million prize

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Saturday’s Powerball drawing produced a $1 million prize for someone who bought a ticket at a convenience store in Forsyth County, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

The winner bought the ticket at the Family Fare Reynolda Road on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.

The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 5-8-17-27-28. The odds of matching all five white balls in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.6 million.

A second lucky ticket sold in North Carolina won a $50,000 prize in the drawing. It was sold at the Snack Shop on N.C. 55 in Cary.

The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

Overall, the Powerball drawing produced a jackpot win of $23.2 million for a ticket purchased in New Jersey, eight $2 million prizes and 35 $1 million prizes, including the North Carolina win.

The Powerball jackpot now has been won in two drawings in a row.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will start over at $20 million as an annuity or $15 million cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.