(WGHP) — The Powerball jackpot plus the Mega Millions jackpot currently surpass $1.5 billion, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Tonight’s Powerball drawing offers a jackpot worth $900 million as an annuity or $465.1 million in cash.

The jackpot represents the third largest in the game’s history and the seventh largest in U.S. history.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing features a jackpot worth $640 million as an annuity or $328 million in cash.

That jackpot ranks as the seventh largest in the game’s history.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.