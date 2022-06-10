(WGHP) — Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots total more than $400 million, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at a $207 million annuity that is worth $119.3 million in cash. The Powerball jackpot is at a $210 million annuity that is worth $121.3 million in cash for Wednesday’s drawing.

“You don’t often see Mega Millions and Powerball offering jackpots of similar size at the same time,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the NC Education Lottery. “It will be fun to see how hot these jackpots get before someone wins one. Let’s hope that win or both of the wins happen in North Carolina.”

Powerball and Mega Millions each offer other ways to win besides the jackpot. In Mega Millions, other prizes for $2 range from $2 to $1 million. In Powerball, other prizes for a $2 ticket range from $4 to $1 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.