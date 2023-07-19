(WGHP) — The Powerball jackpot has officially soared to $1 billion, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

If someone is lucky enough to win the $1 billion jackpot, they will receive the money either as an annuity or $516.8 million in cash.

The $1 billion jackpot is the third-largest in Powerball history and the seventh-largest jackpot in American history.

Since the current Powerball game began in April, ticket sales have raised around $20 million for education in North Carolina, according to the lottery.

“As exciting as the billion-dollar jackpot is, we are just as excited about the money the current Powerball roll has raised for education here in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Huge jackpots like this truly are a win for the entire state.”

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

There were several winners in North Carolina following Monday night’s drawing. A $3 Power Play ticket from a Food Lion in Mooresville matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. That prize was quadrupled to $200,000 thanks to the 4X Multiplier.

In addition, five other $2 tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. One of those winners was a ticket purchased in Winston-Salem through Online Play.

The other four winners were as follows:

A ticket bought at the Circle K on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville

A ticket bought at Magnolia Greens Country Store on Grandiflora Drive in Leland

A ticket bought at the Bull Market on Norwood Road in Raleigh

A ticket bought at the Speedway on US17 in Hampstead

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.