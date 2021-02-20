Power outages continue across Appalachia after winter storms

Duke Energy working to restore power quickly in Piedmont after winter storm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Thousands of residents across West Virginia and eastern Kentucky remain without power due to severe winter weather.

In West Virginia, Appalachian Power said that approximately 44,000 customers on Saturday were without electricity after experiencing back-to-back ice storms hit the state Feb. 11 and Feb. 15.

More than 3,200 workers were spread across the six hardest hit counties on Saturday attempting to get power back online.

The company has identified roughly 1,500 separate locations that need repairs.

Over in eastern Kentucky, approximately 41,100 residents were without power after recent paralyzing winter weather hit the region.