Power outage forces three Stokes County schools to turn to remote learning

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Stokes County Schools is making some adjustments on Monday after a power outage.

The school district says Lawsonville Elementary School, Piney Grove Middle School and North Stokes High School will learn remotely on Monday.

The district said they would send out a phone call to students and staff at 6 a.m.

