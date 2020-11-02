Power outage forces three Stokes County schools to turn to remote learning

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Stokes County Schools is making some adjustments on Monday after a power outage.
The school district says Lawsonville Elementary School, Piney Grove Middle School and North Stokes High School will learn remotely on Monday.
The district said they would send out a phone call to students and staff at 6 a.m.
