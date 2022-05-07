GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A car accident has left parts of West Vandalia Road closed on Saturday, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Police say that the accident led to downed power lines at the scene.

Police say that the crash was a single-vehicle accident, although the cause has yet to be revealed.

Police also say there are “minor injuries” due to the accident.

Police say that all lanes of West Vandalia Road between Rehobeth Church Road and Pepperstone Drive are closed.

Aerial view of West Vandalia Road (Google Maps)

There is no time estimate for when the lanes will be reopened. Police are encouraging drivers to detour their routes and avoid the area.

“The investigation is ongoing at this time,” the Greensboro Police Department said in a statement.