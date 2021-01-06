Postal service delays threatening Triad woman’s finances

An overwhelmed United States Postal Service is pushing a Triad woman’s bank account to the brink.

Widespread delays are impacting the delivery of first-class mail, such as bills.

Everyday Joan Simpson checks her mailbox and every day she finds it empty or full of junk mail. It’s become a pattern over the last several weeks.

“I mean people need to know that there is something going on,” Simpson said.

This week the 77-year-old learned Duke Energy mailed her bill mid-December.

It was never delivered, so she visited her local post office in Yadkinville to investigate.

“I said where’s my mail gone. My phone bill didn’t get here, my care credit card didn’t get here. I’ve got other ones I’ve sent checks and when I check my checking account those checks hadn’t cleared,” Simpson said.

Simpson says she was told the delays are happening out of the district distribution center in Greensboro.

“Nobody needs to say it’s the post office’s fault. They didn’t create the pandemic, but they need to let people know that your mail is not going to get there. Both the payment and the bill,” Simpson said.

For decades she’s relied on the postal service to pay bills on time. Now that security is being threatened.

“I don’t have the option because of my age, and I don’t have a computer, tablet, I don’t have access to a computer, so, you know the mail is my mainstay. There’s a lot of people my age that are in the same predicament,” Simpson said.

Simpson’s spent the last 24 hours contacting her bill collectors, trying to get ahead of the looming deadlines in the coming days.

“At 77 I haven’t got money to pay everybody twice and if I get a bad credit report rating, I haven’t got enough life left in me to straighten out a bad credit rating,” Simpson said.

The United States Postal Service sent FOX8 the following statement when asked about Simpson’s concerns:

“All Post Offices and postal facilities in the Triad region are open normal hours. Our employees continue to work around the clock to process and deliver mail following a record amount of packages this holiday season. We thank our customers for their continued support and understanding.”