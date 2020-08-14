Possible lightning strike sets Greensboro home on fire, causes about $30,000 in damage, firefighters say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A lightning strike could be to blame after a home suffered thousands of dollars worth of damage in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

At about 8:40 p.m. Thursday, a passerby reported smoke in the area of the 6600 block of Van Allen Court.

At the scene, fire crews determined the fire began at the Duke Energy meter. They believe lightning struck the meter, sparking the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

No one was injured, but two people must now find somewhere else to live.

Fire crews estimate about $25,000 in structural damage and $5,000 in belongings destroyed.