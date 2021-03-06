Possible coyote threatens people on trails near Lake Brandt Marina in Greensboro; area closed while officials try to capture animal

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Trails near the Lake Brandt Marina are closed on Saturday while Greensboro police and wildlife officials work to capture a loose animal that could be a threat to the public, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 3:08 p.m., officers responded to the Lake Brandt marina at 5945 Lake Brant Road when they were told about a loose animal that may present a threat to the public.

The animal is described as possibly being a coyote or similar wild animal.

The GPD is working with marina personnel and Guilford County Animal Control in order to successfully and humanely trap the animal.

As a result, the trails at and around the marina have been closed and are marked with police crime scene tape.

No crime has been committed on these trails.

The tape is there to merely prevent entry to the trails until the animal can be contained.

People are advised to stay off the trails until it is deemed safe.

The marina remains open to the public, and the affected trails have also been posted with signage.