Positive coronavirus case reported at Southwestern Randolph High School

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A positive case of the coronavirus at Southwestern Randolph High School led to some being asked to participate in school remotely.

Principal Brian Hodgin sent a notice to parents on Tuesday, announcing that the positive case was discovered late Monday afternoon.

“Please know that the school system worked closely on this case with Randolph County Public Health,” Hodgin said.

Everyone who was exposed will not be allowed on Randolph County School System campuses for 14 days.

Anyone who has been exposed has been contacted or will be contacted by Randolph County Public Health.

“Please know that our school system has followed all of the directives of Randolph County Public Health to ensure the safety of all students and staff members on the school’s campus,” Hodgin said. “Your continued efforts to help our school monitor your child’s health conditions in relation to COVID-19 are greatly appreciated. I greatly appreciate your continued support of our school.”

