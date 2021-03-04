Portion of U.S. 421 North reopens in Winston-Salem after crash

Update, 8:47 p.m. — The road has reopened, according to the NCDOT. It remains unclear if any injuries were reported.

Prior story, published 8:02 p.m.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — U.S. 421 North between Silas Creek Parkway and the split for U.S. 421 North and I-40 West is closed to all traffic because of a crash, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The crash involved a single vehicle. There is no word on if anyone was injured.

The North Carolina DOT estimates the lanes will be closed until around 9:40 p.m.