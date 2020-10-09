Porch pirate caught on camera in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holidays are right around the corner and many are expected to shop online. Soon unattended boxes will start to show up on the door step.

Iris Perez says one of her packages was swiped right off her front steps in Greensboro, and it was all caught on camera.

“This is the first time anything has happened like this,” Perez explained.

In the Ring camera video she shared with FOX8, a person picks up a package and takes off with it into another yard.

“He even looks at the camera,” she said. “He looks right up to the camera, and he walks away with the package.”

It was a scary sight for Perez as it unfolded while she was home alone.

“I was afraid, but I was also very angry that this happened right when I was here,” Perez said.

It’s a reminder to keep an eye on when packages are being delivered.

Perez isn’t the only one. Greensboro police report 40 incidents of stolen property within half-a-mile of her home over the past six months.

“It’s crazy to feel like these people would come in broad daylight even when the cars were here on the driveway,” Perez explained. “It’s like they have no fear of anything.”

She hopes whoever stole her package will think again next time.

“He had the choice to not do it and do the right thing, and he still chose to take the package,” she added.

If you have a package on the way, police encourage you to use delivery alerts. Also, ask a trusted family member or friend pick it up for you if you can’t make it home in time.

Some companies, like Amazon, offer delivery to a secure location where you can pick it up.

Greensboro police have not arrested the suspect.