Popeyes partnering with Uber to deliver Thanksgiving ‘churkey’

(WIVB) — When the taste buds aren’t tempted by turkey, maybe choose ‘churkey.’
Popeyes’ Thanksgiving feast swapped out the traditional bird with its original chicken recipe instead.
The fast-food delivery even arrives disguised in turkey packaging.
The fried feast includes eight pieces of chicken, a large side and four biscuits for just under $20.
Popeyes partnered with Uber, so you can have your ‘churkey’ delivered to your doorstep.
