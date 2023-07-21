BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WMGB) — Popeyes is jumping on board a recent TikTok meal trend by creating its version of the “girl dinner.”

According to People.com, it is “a minimal-effort meal trend.”

Popeyes’ take on this new TikTok trend is equally simple. Under its “Girl Dinner” tab, the fried chicken chain is offering a variety of individually ordered sides – minus the chicken:

Mashed Potatoes with Cajun Gravy

Homestyle Mac & Cheese

Coleslaw

Cajun Fries

Red Beans and Rice

Biscuits

The #girldinner trend took off with a post by Olivia Maher, who said on TikTok in May, “A girl just came on here and said how, like, in medieval times peasants had to eat nothing but bread and cheese and how awful that was, and she was like, ‘That’s my ideal meal.’”

She continued by showing a spread of cheese, bread, cornichons and grapes. “I call this ‘girl dinner’ or ‘medieval peasant.’”

Popeyes says the “Girl Dinner” menu is designed “to offer guests options packed with robust Cajun flavors that are made with the same slow, time-honored, homemade traditions of Southern cooking that the brand started in 1972.”

As of Friday, #girldinner had garnered more than 236 million views on TikTok.