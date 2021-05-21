Pop-up shop for kid-owned businesses being held in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Businesses are welcoming more customers now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased, and child entrepreneurs want to get in on the action too.

After a successful event last fall, the Boss Baby Kidpreneur Pop Up Shop is returning to High Point.

“If you’ve never been to a kid vendor event, prepare yourself to be wowed,” organizer Cryshaunda Rorie said.

Rorie’s five-year-old daughter, Blair Lattimore, is the CEO of I Am Blair’s Closet, which is a kids clothing business.

The event is intended to give other children a similar boost in confidence and sales.

It’s an opportunity too sweet for Ryleigh Summers to pass up. She’s the CEO of Ryleigh’s Sweet Shop, and she’s hoping this event will give more people a taste of her candy arrangements.

“It’s my favorite thing in the world, so I want other people to have it too,” she said.

“Putting action behind your words actually helps them to see that…you are believing in them, and you’re trusting in them,” Ryleigh’s mother Shemika Summers said.

For another family, being one of the vendors is much deeper than a chance to sell a product. It’s an opportunity to empower.

Shirlita Lewis, the mother of three boys, wrote “I Matter.”

The book shares intimate conversations she’s had with sons Jasiah Moore, Jaden Tillman and Jyaire Tillman about being a Black male today.

“It’s helping grow different Black young men because they’re getting hurt every day, and for no reason,” Jaden Tillman said.

“To me, it means we’re all equal, and we should all have the same respect,” Moore said.

“I Matter” has been available online for more than a year.

The family is looking forward to finally being able to connect with boys and girls face to face over a tough yet timely topic.

“I feel like it’s important for them to know that they matter no matter what is happening,” Lewis said.

The Boss Baby Kidpreneur Pop Up Shop is May 23 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Gallery on Main at 100 S. Main Street in High Point.

Customers are asked to wear a mask.