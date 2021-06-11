Pollinator Fun hopes to show kids just how special pollinators are to our planet

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville is hoping to encourage kids from around the Piedmont to help boost the plantings that pollinators love.

We know bees and monarch butterfly populations have been declining. These pollinators are critical to keeping our own food supply growing.



With that in mind, as we are putting in new plants around the garden… there are some you should consider to keep pollinators happy! We talked all about it with the experts at Ciener Botanical Garden!

“Don’t be afraid. Bees are not there to hurt you. Butterflies are not there to hurt you,” says Adrienne Roethling, “They’re doing their thing. They don’t even know you exist.”

Pollinator Fun in the Garden is June 14 at 2 p.m., and kids will need to make reservations.



You can get more information on growing your own pollinator garden and register for the event on their website, www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org