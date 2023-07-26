GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A U.S. magistrate judge on Wednesday allowed the NAACP of North Carolina to proceed with a long-delayed lawsuit to stop the state’s voter ID law from going into effect.

Magistrate Judge L. Patrick Auld of the U.S. Middle District of North Carolina said that the NAACP’s suit against the North Carolina Board of Elections could move forward – but with some restrictions.

Lawyers for the NAACP of North Carolina and six of its chapters had asked him to lift a stay issued in 2021 on a lawsuit filed in December 2018 to challenge the law that had been passed that November, arguing that Senate Bill 824, which requires voters to show a photographic ID, violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and the 15th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Auld denied a request for reopening full discovery in the suit and gave the NAACP a week – until Aug. 2 – to detail what new info it wants from the NCBE.

The board and lawyers representing Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) would have until Aug. 16 to respond to those demands, and then the NAACP would have until Aug. 23 to respond to that rebuttal.

The NAACP told Auld during the hearing that much has changed since full discovery was closed in 2020. He said the new request could include requests for specifics about training and implementation.

This suit had been under a stay first so that Berger and Moore could be certified as interveners in the case, a process that wasn’t completed until June 2022, and then because of an ongoing challenge in state court.

In December the NC Supreme Court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs in Holmes v. Moore, which found that SB 824 was unconstitutional based on its negative effect on Black voters.

But in April the new conservative majority of the NC Supreme Court overturned that decision, which led to a lower court ordering voter ID to be implemented with this fall’s municipal elections, the first of which would be conducted in September.

The motion heard by Auld had been filed in June by attorney Irving Joyner of Cary and four other attorneys on behalf of the NAACP’s chapters in Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem-Forsyth County, Chapel Hill-Carrboro, Stokes County and Moore County.

Boards of Election across North Carolina are awaiting final direction, and the NCBE has requested $6.5 million in the state budget to implement the program during the next two years. But the General Assembly hasn’t yet adopted that budget.