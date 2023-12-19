RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Democrats will contest significantly more races for the state legislature in 2024 than they did in 2022 as the state party’s new leader sought to recruit more candidates to try to break the Republicans’ supermajority in the General Assembly.

At the close of the filing period on Friday, Democratic candidates had entered races in 168 out of the state’s 170 districts for the state House and Senate.

When she took over as chairperson of the party, Anderson Clayton set a goal of having candidates run in all of the state’s legislative districts. She said it concerned her in 2022 when Democrats did not compete in 44 of those districts.

“And we know from previous cycles, including 2018, that when we do contest all 170 House and Senate races, that we were able to break the Republican supermajority in our state once before,” Clayton said Monday. “We have left out communities just because we haven’t been showing up in them. And, the number one thing we’re gonna be able to do this year is show up because we’re gonna have people running in these communities for the first time.”

Republicans in the legislature recently redrew the districts, giving the GOP an advantage as they seek to hold onto the supermajority. There are federal lawsuits pending regarding the state Senate map as well as the state’s 14 congressional districts.

Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincoln), who played a key role in recruiting candidates in his party to run, questioned the approach to fielding candidates in every district regardless of the likelihood of victory in November.

“We didn’t go out searching for just live bodies,” he said. “There’s people that are very questionable that have filed. I think as we learn more and more about some of the people they recruited to run for these offices that they did sometimes scrape the bottom of the barrel.”

Republican candidates are running in 42 of the state’s 50 Senate seats and 95 of the state’s 120 House seats.

Clayton said the move by her party could also force Republicans to utilize their resources in races they might not otherwise.

“They didn’t have to necessarily spend or compete in their home counties. So, for us it’s really important that Republicans actually have to run to get into the Raleigh state capital this year,” she said. “It’s important to give people a choice in these election cycles. We want to make sure every voter knows you don’t have to go into the ballot box and only have one person to vote for.”

In an interview last week, Democrat Kate Compton Barr, who’s running in the state’s 37th Senate district in Mecklenburg and Iredell counties, said she chose to run even though she thinks there’s “a 100 percent chance of loss” to current Republican Sen. Vickie Sawyer based on how the district is drawn.

Saine said he didn’t see a need to try to convince Republicans to run in districts that Democrats would almost certainly win.

“We wanted to be very laser-focused on the people that we could for the most part be able to be in the best shot for winning that race,” Saine said. “We know where we can be competitive. We know the places we can’t be and we also know when there are pretenders that are just running, that are just there for that very purpose.”

In 2022, 20 percent of state legislative races were decided as soon as the filing period was over because only one candidate filed to run. In 2024, that’s dropped to about 14 percent. Most of the uncontested races next year are in Democratic-held seats. Rep. Saine is the only Republican running in 2024 to not face an opponent in either the primary or general election.

“It shows that the Democrats are putting some time and effort into it. And, the second reason strategically it’s important is that it diverts resources,” said David McLennan, an expert on state politics at Meredith College.

Mitch Kokai, senior political analyst at the conservative John Locke Foundation, said the move by Democrats could also help with turnout for the party in places where it’s historically lower.

But, as far as the balance of power in the legislature, he said that will still come down to a handful of seats that both parties will focus on intensely.

“In addition to just having someone be there, (it’s) also forcing Republicans to play a little bit more defense in areas or districts that they think they can win,” he said. “There will be a handful of very competitive races that both parties will throw a lot of money at, and that will decide which party is going to be in charge.”