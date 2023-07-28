GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In February, Anderson Clayton, 25 years old, a relatively recent graduate of Appalachian State University and a Democratic Party organizer in Person County, surprised the establishment by being elected chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party.

Her goal, she said then, was to make sure that everyone had a place in the party, to find candidates to meet voters’ needs, and to motivate two-term Gov. Roy Cooper and the party elders who didn’t know her very well or even vote for her.

Fast forward nearly six months, and if nothing else she has drawn attention to the party, appearing on national television interviews, being quoted in national reports and showing up at meetings small and large across the width and depth of North Carolina.

She has done all of this while facing a challenging introduction to the job. The party was jolted into a hyperpartisan legislative environment when Rep. Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County stunningly switched parties in April, which has neutered Cooper’s veto power.

She then saw the legislature pound through a more restrictive abortion law in a matter of a few days; reduce funding for public schools in favor of expanding vouchers for private schools; and reinforce a political world that increasingly focuses on cultural wars and not the issues about which she hears most often from her party members.

There also is the number that keeps Clayton says keeps her awake at night – 44 – the seats in the General Assembly that didn’t field a Democratic candidate in 2022. It’s her job to deliver candidates.

“Forty-four seats is something that I go to sleep at night and I wake up thinking about,” Clayton said. “Because I don’t want to leave that many Democrats – 3 million North Carolinians – that didn’t have somebody to vote for.”

Sunday is the anniversary of the signing of the legislation that provided Medicare and Medicaid for the populace. North Carolinians have debated for a decade about whether to expand Medicaid to uninsured residents, and although that step was approved in March by the General Assembly, its biggest pieces won’t be in place until lawmakers pass a new state budget, something that was supposed to occur by July 1.

That debate continues, as do many others, and Clayton wants to tackle them all. She sat down for a Zoom interview with WGHP. The questions were structured to move the conversation, and her responses have been edited lightly for brevity, style and structure.

WGHP: Every time we turn around, we see you somewhere. On national, The New York Times, The Washington Post. You seem to be everywhere.

ANDERSON CLAYTON: I’m trying to be. I’m trying to get back active though really with local news stations in North Carolina because I feel like the three things that I got covered for were the abortion decision, Tricia Cotham and then my election. And so I’m kind of like I want to get back to talking to people a bit more about what’s going on in our state legislature, our budget right now, the things that are a little bit more important to you in that sense. We’re going to be hosting a press conference I think on Monday of next week potentially about, you know, how the Republicans haven’t been in session for the last two weeks. So they’ve been taking a little vacation. … They can’t get some members to come back and override a veto vote.

WGHP: Do you have any idea how many places in miles you’ve traveled since you’ve gotten this job?

CLAYTON: You know, someone asked me yesterday. Have you made it to all 100 counties yet? And I said, no, because I can think of three off the top of my head that I haven’t touched yet. And I said they’ll get a little bit of love from me though in the next couple of weeks, but I haven’t had that chance yet. I think I’ve made it to a majority of counties, I would say, but I’ve got to go back through and actually compare my Twitter, my pictures on my phone and everything else to a map of North Carolina and start putting dots in it, you know. I had literally within 16 hours, though, driven from Murphy to Manteo like it was an 8-hour drive across the state, and it was tough, but it was two different events and I really wanted to make it to. … I’ll be honest, I said. I’ll take Governor Cooper’s plane anytime you want to loan it to me.

WGHP: This Sunday is the anniversary of Medicaid. And Medicaid expansion in North Carolina is on hold because the state budget hasn’t passed. What are your thoughts about that?

CLAYTON: Right now we know that Medicaid expansion needs to happen in North Carolina for 600,000 people to actually receive health care for the first time. And right now the budget is held up in our state legislature and denying North Carolinians that right. That is what we’re really focused on, trying to hit on the 58th anniversary of Lyndon Johnson signing Medicaid and Medicare into action, and we really want to make sure that folks across the state know that people deserve health care. Health care is a human right, and no one in Raleigh should be limiting that right now, and they are.

WGHP: When you talk to voters, how often do Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid come up? Do voters bring them up a lot?

CLAYTON: It depends on who you’re talking to. Age and demographics have a little bit to play in some of that. When I talked to my seniors in my state – and I was just talking with a group of folks out in Surry County on Saturday and also in Bladen County and also in Halifax County, actually – and all of the older folks in that community and in rural communities especially brought all of those three. … I think these are a big concern for folks because Republicans right now at the federal level have talked about rolling back Social Security, and that is something that we have paid into that people have paid into and it is not a privilege, it’s a right at this point. And it’s something that I feel like people need to understand is being threatened right now in major ways by the Republican Party. And folks that see government or government programs as handouts instead of hand-ups in some cases to me, I don’t really understand that, but I feel like what we need to focus on is making sure that people understand that Democrats are fighting for their rights every single day, and that includes their right to maintain their Social Security but also their rights to have health care.

WGHP: Do you think young people understand that they may be more of a threat of losing their Social Security than older people, because if the system changes, it’s probably going to compress ages and contribution processes?

CLAYTON: Well, I actually think that young people just don’t think they have it. They already think it’s taken away from them to begin with because the idea is that young people won’t be able to ever, you know, afford a house, buy a car, do the things that the American Dream has promised us for so long. And also that was promised our families for so long. But I think young people are fed up with being told the constant, you know, that like this is not going to happen for your generation because of the state that we’re in right now in our country.

WGHP: What other issues are you hearing most about from voters and as you travel around?

CLAYTON: You know, I just got off a call last night. I had 15 of my college Democrats from across the state, some private schools, some public schools, and I went around afterwards and I asked all of them. … I said, I want you to give me a reason why you’re in this fight, because that is what I really want to know. What’s driving you to do this and what motivates you? And every single one of them almost said three things. They all go back to human rights. But they talked about the LGBTQ community and wanting to make sure there are protections for trans kids – or for anyone that identified as part of that community – and abortion rights. They said that the fall of Roe was something that was extremely scary to them. And it was the first time that they had ever seen a right be taken away like that, so quickly after 50 years of precedent and a court decision. And the other thing is climate change and really making sure that we’re going to have a world that we can inhabit for the next 50 years. And I think that all three of those issues are such big motivators for young people in this election cycle. They’re going to continue to be motivators for young people in the next, I think, several election cycles because we know that’s what’s motivating us right now.

WGHP What do young people, young voters think should be done about climate change? What’s the approach that they want to see?

CLAYTON: Climate change is such a monolithic kind of topic. I would say like breaking it down into specifics, I didn’t really get into that specific with that group of people. But I do know that. They care a lot about clean energy and trying to make sure that the water that we drink is clean. And, you know, there’s been a lot of problems in North Carolina, especially with coal ash, pollutants in our state, making it so that in rural drinking water is almost impossible. And you look at what’s happening in eastern North Carolina right now, with waterways being polluted, from CFPAS [lifetime chemicals] runoff and from other things, I think are really important. Like Person County, where I’m from, for example, I think that people never understood why Person County had one of the highest child cancer rates in our state. And I was like, we’ve got two coal-powered plants in our county. Why do we have the highest child cancer rate in the state? And I think that one correlates with the other, and Gen. Z, this generation that we’re talking about, that’s coming up, they’re supposed to be, according to studies, one of the most educated generations that we have. And I think that young people care a lot about specific policy issues and how are we going to address that? And I think that Governor [Roy] Cooper has done an amazing job with the legislature that he has right now in pushing the climate that we have in North Carolina, and Joe Biden is also doing it from the federal level down. But it’s also got to happen when you’re working with corporations and monopolies that have had agency over this issue for a while. And it’s a hard fight, and it’s one that we’re going to continue pushing.

WGHP: So as the governor’s race takes shape, what factors do you this are going to decide that? Experts have told us that the biggest issue is the party. How do you see it?

CLAYTON: No, I think they haven’t talked to somebody on the door recently then. I mean, I think we are polarized, don’t get me wrong, and I do believe that North Carolina has to come out of that. But I also believe that there are voters, there are people out there that are unaffiliated, who are disengaged from either party because they’re not excited about politics right now because they don’t feel like politics is actually addressing the issues that are affecting their everyday lives. And I think that when people get out there and actually meet a candidate, are able to hear their policy issues and understand that they are going to fight for them at the end of the day. And that does motivate people. And I do believe that folks are willing to change their party, like affiliation, for a vote or whatnot. I’ve seen it every time.

WGHP: So what does a candidate for governor have to say to get that voter’s attention?

CLAYTON: I think obviously Josh Stein is doing it right now as he campaigns for governor across the state. I was just with him at a rally out in Surry County, and some of my best conservative folks, honestly, that came out in Elkin to hear him speak, and they were family friends of ours. And they looked at me afterwards, and they said, “I really liked him. I like he didn’t talk about the flaws or the woke agenda or whatnot that Republicans keep saying that Democrats are.” He talked about jobs, health care and education, three things in North Carolina that you’re not hearing the Republican Party talk about right now. And I think that that’s really when you’re hearing that we want good, well-funded public schools in North Carolina. We want to make sure that our rural tax dollars here in Elkin and in Surry County aren’t going to fund private schools in Raleigh and Charlotte, and that’s what’s happening right now. We’re looking at what the state legislature is trying to do with taking away half a billion dollars from public education in our state over the next 10 years with this bill and with this budget. It’s a crime, honestly, and it’s something that people in rural North Carolina and everywhere should be getting up and getting angry over right now, because the fact is that we are forcing rural counties and rural communities to take on that burden and honestly fight with counties like Mecklenburg and Durham and Wake when we don’t have the county budget size to be able to do that, in order to be able to provide teachers the salaries that they need right now. And Mecklenburg and Durham are having to take away budget money that they should be putting towards other things in their counties, honestly, and putting it towards schools because the state legislature won’t do it. So I just think you know the conundrum is there, right, when we’re talking about what’s at stake, what’s at stake in this election cycle? And I think what people actually care about, but people also need to have it put in front of their faces of this is what’s going on right now, y’all. And it’s pretty messed up, honestly.

WGHP: You’re up on that soapbox pretty good on that one.

CLAYTON: Yeah, I’m mad about it. My sister’s a seventh-grade science teacher, and, like, I don’t think there’s any fight that is more worth fighting right now in our state than the fight for public education. Because we know that – and I’m gonna quote my president on this one – any country that out-educates us out-competes us, and I believe that for the state level too. Any state that out-educates us out-competes us as well. And if we want to remain No. 1 in business, we’ve got to make sure we have the fully funded public education system that’s gonna attract businesses here to the state.

WGHP: You mentioned Josh Stein and his campaign. Do you think another Democrat is going to emerge to take him on?

CLAYTON: I think if they do, the party is going to remain neutral. As of right now, he’s the only person in this primary, and so we are campaigning strong and we want to make sure we have a Democrat at the top of the ticket that is going to represent all of North Carolina. But I am excited about this election cycle, and I think that we’re going to have stellar Democratic candidates for every Council of State seat, not just the governor’s office. But I’m also looking down the ballot. That for our commissioner of Labor this year, and also our treasurer, this year, we’re gonna have some really amazing people who are younger, who are excited to get in this fight for the first time at a statewide level and really make their case for why they should be in that role.

WGHP: When you took this job, you said that one of the things you had to do was find candidates to fill ballot slots. You said the voters would come to the candidates. Are you finding people who are going to step up and run?

CLAYTON: Absolutely. We sent out a text message with over 4,000 people that signed up to run for office in North Carolina actually. So the exciting thing was, is that those people weren’t just in Raleigh and Charlotte, they were also in places like Surry County, like Caldwell County and places where people I think are riled up and excited to figure out how to run for office for the first time. It doesn’t happen overnight, though, right? And we have 1600 municipal races going on in North Carolina this year, and Democrats are contesting 1100 of them, which I’m really excited about. But it’s also something where, you know, in 2025, I want to go back and say we can contest every single one, because we’re building the bench consistently, and we’ll never stop recruiting people to run for office.

WGHP: How angry are Democrats at Tricia Cotham? Is that resonating across the state?

CLAYTON: Not just the state. She angered this country, which I honestly think is kind of the opposite effect of what they intended to have happened. Probably with that, I think they thought it was going to be a 1-2 punch to the Democratic Party. And I’m like, actually, I think it’s mobilized more people to say we want real Democrats in office. We want people that are not just going to go up there and put a “D” behind their name. We want someone that’s gonna go up there and actually fight for the values this party represents, and we’re gonna make sure that we are vetting those people. Voters are gonna be doing that because you know the Democratic Party didn’t have a part in that primary. But Tricia Cotham ran against other people. And the voters of HD 112 put her in that position. And I also think the voters are now going to say we need to go back and do our research. And the party does have a role to play in helping people find out more information about candidates and actually showing people who they’re voting for in election cycles. Because I think that’s also something that is really important. Not many people know who our attorney general is right now or who our governor is right now, which I think that people find that to be crazy when you’re in this space, all the time. But everyday folks, I mean, I think it’s really easy to ignore politics when you don’t want to pay attention to it, right?

WGHP: So sometime early this fall, legislators are going to redraw congressional and state voting maps. What do you hear? You won’t have courts that are likely to step in.

CLAYTON: That doesn’t mean we stop fighting. Even though I don’t have friendly courts, that doesn’t mean I don’t take them to court. … I’ll be honest, I bet they’ve already got those maps drawn. I think that they could release them any day if they wanted to and go ahead and let the voters of North Carolina know where their districts are going to be. And, honestly, they should, I think, want to do it sooner rather than later because one of the things that I think we’ve seen in North Carolina with lower voter turnout is the fact that people don’t feel an identity to their representatives or to their district sometimes because they’ve changed so much over the last few years. And I really think that when you’re looking at wanting to have a voter base that is mobilized to get out to vote – and everyone should want people to vote, even Republicans, right? – even though sometimes they pass policies. And my [North Carolina] Supreme Court earlier this year, rolling back voting rights, I don’t believe is the correct thing to be showing that. But I do believe at the end of the day, everyone cares about civic engagement and should want people to be. And so I think if Republicans are saying we really care about civic engagement and people coming out in this election cycle for 2023 and next year, they would give us these maps now, now. They haven’t yet. And so when they decide that they’re going to release them, I think that Democrats are going to do everything that we can to ensure that we have candidates in every single seat, and we’re doing that right now, recruiting people in every county. We’re talking to county party chairs for the Democratic Party across the state about the importance of House and Senate races. And honestly, just everywhere I go, I’ve been doing all these little county visits as we talked about earlier and I’ve been talking to folks, and I’m saying 44 seats is something that I go to sleep at night and I wake up thinking about. Because I don’t want to leave that many Democrats – 3 million North Carolinians – that didn’t have somebody to vote for.

WGHP: So you have nearly six months on the job. What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned?

CLAYTON: That I still have a lot of learning to do. I’m six months in, but I’ll be honest, one of the things that people told me on this campaign trail and one of the things that people told me was going to work against me in some way was the learning curve. And I was like, no, I’m a fast learner. I’ll be fine. And it is, it’s a big learning curve to be thrust into a space where I think and politics is hard. And, really, keeping the authenticity that I brought into this job … I want to maintain it. And sometimes I think that it’s hard for young people to keep that in a space like this, but I’ve been doing a good job because I’ve been surrounded by the people that got me in this in the first place, and we’ve never left the ground. We’re always out there consistently organizing and trying to make sure that we’re listening to people who, you know, haven’t felt heard by this party in a really long time.