RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A Republican with ties to Greensboro has entered the race for governor, although it may not be the one you were expecting to hear.

Even as two other GOP politicians from the Triad consider trying to gain the nomination to replace Gov. Roy Cooper in 2024, State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who last year said he was “mulling” a run, made it official on Saturday.

NC Treasurer Dale Folwell is running for the Republican nomination for governor. (AP FILE PHOTO)

Folwell, a former state legislator from Winston-Salem who earned degrees from UNC-Greensboro, confirmed his plans in an interview with The Associated Press.

He joins Democrat Josh Stein, the attorney general, and Libertarian Mike Ross, a businessman from Gaston County, as the only confirmed candidates to succeed Cooper, who will complete his allowed eight years in office.

You might have been expecting the next big announcement to come from Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a native of Greensboro who most consider the frontrunner because he is the highest ranking elected Republican in the state. He is expected to announce his candidacy as soon as next month.

Or maybe even former U.S. Rep Mark Walker, also of Greensboro, who has said he is considering a run. Walker last year lost a primary bid for the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate, won by Ted Budd, and has been looking for his next step.

Bitzer’s tracking site for state races includes those possibility and also has named Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler and even U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis as Republican possibilities. The only other Democrat mentioned is EPA Director Michael Regan, an NC A&T alum.

Folwell, 64, has been treasurer since 2017 and served four terms in the General Assembly before that. He would be considered by some to more moderate than the fiery and outspoken Robinson. He says his goal is to represent the public by “doing the right thing on their behalf.”

“The root word of ‘governor’ is to govern, and what that means is to be the CEO of the biggest business in the state,” Folwell told The Associated Press in an interview. “And based on my track record of saving lives, minds and money, I’m uniquely qualified to do that.”

Folwell told The AP at his announcement that he didn’t know Robinson until a few years ago. He said Robinson has “spent all this time attacking people instead of attacking the important problems that our citizens are facing.”

That happened again last week, when Talking Points Memo did a deep dive into Robinson’s long history of posts that attacked people along racial, religious and cultural lines. Also last Sunday he spoke at a church outside Raleigh and attacked not only the LGBTQ community – as he often has – but also the churches that embraced its members.