The above video is archival footage, including Southern Guilford High School teacher Michael Logan, from September 2021.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – On Tuesday night, five months after being appointed by the Guilford County Republican Party and about two weeks after his path was seemingly cleared by a bill passed by the North Carolina General Assembly, teacher Michael Logan was denied a fifth time to serve District 3 on the Guilford County Board of Education.

The school board interpreted the new state law differently and voted in William J. Goble to the District 3 seat. Logan was escorted from the room after the decision was made.

Guilford County Board of Education nominee Michael Logan

Logan, a teacher at Southern Guilford High School, had been expecting since the position opened in November to fill that seat, but four times since Patrick Tillman was elected to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners he had been denied because the Democratic majority on the board objects to his social media posts and public comments that they have called “divisive.”

The board’s “approval” reportedly became unnecessary because of House Bill 88, introduced by state Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett) and Rep. John Faircloth (R-High Point), which cleaned up language in the statute covering this process, was passed in a local bill on March 15 and immediately became law.

Board Chair Deena Hayes, who represents District 8, did not respond to an email seeking her input on this latest situation. Neither did Jill Wilson of Brooks Pierce law firm, who represents the board.

Wilson had said in March that she needed to see the enacted statute before knowing how to advise the board.

Chris Meadows is now the chair of the Guilford County GOP.

“It’s been the position of the Guilford County GOP all along that Michael Logan should have been seated in early December when Patrick Tillman resigned the position and join the Guilford County Board of Commissioners,” Meadows said in an email to WGHP. “Mr. Logan was duly elected per the rules of the NCGOP, Guilford GOP and, more importantly, the laws of the State of North Carolina. The current Democrat-led Guilford School Board have been breaking the law since December by not seating Mr. Logan. ”

For his part, Logan, who has been an automotive teacher in Guilford County since 1997, said that “it has always been my opinion that the board had a vote on the process, not the decision.

“Like: Did the district party follow the guidelines? Is the candidate qualified and are there any legal conflicts?

“I had the expectation of being placed since December. The district has been denied representation by the board’s actions.”

Correcting ‘errors’

State Rep. John Faircloth (R-High Point)

State Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitset)

Hardister said his bill corrects “errors made by staff.” It’s a scant two paragraphs that address general statute GS 115c-37.1, which specifies how seats on partisan boards “shall” be filled. Hardister said that statute was undermined by language in the local bill that former state Sen. Trudy Wade (R-High Point) pushed through the General Assembly in 2013, when she decided the board should be partisan (a concept that not even Hardister fully supports).

Robert Joyce, an expert at the North Carolina School of Government, told Hardister that the statute in question required the board “must take a vote to accept the person put forward by the party executive committee.”

Deena Hayes at Guilford County Schools Board of Education meeting.

Hayes has suggested in a letter to the News & Record that the party “put forward” candidates who had “not engaged in racially prejudiced writing, who seek to embody the values a board of Education member should hold and who have expressed an interest in representing District 3.”

At issue among the six Democrats who have voted against Logan is a litany of issues they have had with the way Logan has conducted himself at meetings, on social media and in public comments.