KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — As candidates across the state begin filing for their races, one senator in the Piedmont Triad has announced her retirement.

On Monday, Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth County) announced that she will not be seeking reelection in 2024 and will retire at the end of her term.

Currently, Krawiec serves as the chairwoman of the Senate Health Care, Pensions and Retirement and Aging, an Appropriations on Health and Human Services committees.

“Her work in the General Assembly resulted in major reforms in health care and foster care,” according to the release.

“It has been a true blessing to serve my constituents in the Senate. I am proud of what we have accomplished over the last nine years,” Sen. Krawiec said. “As I reflect on my time in office I can’t help but think about the incredible change our state has seen. North Carolina is truly the best state in the country, in no small part because of the numerous reforms the General Assembly has pursued. It has been an honor to play a role in that.”

Krawiec “has consistently fought to protect the sanctity of life” and was “at the forefront” or passing North Carolina’s new abortion limiting laws.

“Sen. Krawiec is a conservative stalwart and has been a guiding force in the Senate,” Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said.

Krawiec was originally elected in 2014.