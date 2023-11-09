HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Another Republican has tossed their name into the ring for the 6th Congressional District.

Bo Hines, the former NC State and Yale football player and son of former NFL player Todd Hines, debuted his congressional website on Thursday. Previously, Hines had run for North Carolina’s 13th District, which at the time encompassed parts of Johnston County, Harnett County, Wake County and Wayne County, but lost to Democrat Wiley Nickel.

Hines’s congressional website notes that he is the “owner and operator of several successful businesses and continues to champion conservative ideologies through his engagement in local politics, and work in the community.”

Currently, multiple Republicans are vying for the nomination to take on incumbent Kathy Manning in 2024. Hines joined former representative Mark Walker, who abandoned his gubernatorial campaign, and Christian Castelli, who lost to Manning in 2022.

Castelli responded to Hines’s announcement with a jab, welcoming the “perennial district shopper” to the race for the sixth district.

“There is clearly something unique and appealing about this great district. We now have two candidates who can’t decide either what district they should run in or what office they want to hold,” Castelli wrote, taking a swipe at both Walker and Hines in one email.

Mark Walker took to X to react to Hines’s entry into the race, writing “I look forward to comparing my proven record to someone who is still trying to buy his first job. Bo lives 100 miles from the Triad, has announced in five Congressional districts in two years, and lost to a weak Democrat last year. Bo’s dad can buy him a Yale degree, a new house in Union County and even matching Lululemon pants, but I’m confident it can’t buy this district.”

“I’m a fighter through-and-through. As my wife and I embark on our journey to start a family, I want to do my part to preserve our values, our heritage, and ensure North Carolina reaches the heights of its potential. If you believe in North Carolina like I do, I humbly ask for your support this November,” Hines writes on his website.