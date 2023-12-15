(WGHP) — These are your candidates for the 2024 elections in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad.

As of Friday at noon, filing has closed, and the State Board of Elections has reported the names of candidates in all North Carolina state and national races.

A majority of the races will first head to a primary on March 5, 2024. A few will not have primaries and will be decided on Nov. 5, 2024. These races without primaries have been indicated with a note beside the title of the race.

U.S. House of Representatives

New Congressional district maps for North Carolina were passed by the General Assembly in October, so you may be in a different district now than you were in past elections. The redistricting has led to a few notable changes to North Carolina’s U.S. House races impacting the Piedmont Triad.

U.S. Reps. Wiley Nickel (D-Garner), who represents North Carolina’s District 13, and Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro), who represents District 6, both said that they would not be running for re-election under the new Congressional maps which hold more promise for Republican candidates.

Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker (R-Greensboro) took office representing the 6th District in 2015 but chose not to run in 2020 under redrawn maps that favored Democrats, which gave Manning her opening to claim the seat. The latest iteration of the district yet again has a more conservative lean, which prompted Walker to drop his gubernatorial campaign in favor of another run for Congress.

These maps have been criticized as partisan gerrymanders, and North Carolina Black and Latino voters filed a lawsuit in federal court on Dec. 4 to strike down the congressional districts, arguing that they violate the U.S. Constitution by weakening minority voting power. Nevertheless, these are the maps set to be the basis for the 2024 elections.

Using the slider below, you can see what the district layout looked like in 2022 compared to the latest maps for 2024. You can also use the interactive map available on the North Carolina General Assembly website.

U.S. Congressional Map for North Carolina 2022 vs. 2024

District 5: Virginia Foxx (R), Chuck Hubbard (D), Ryan Mayberry (R)

Virginia Foxx (R), Chuck Hubbard (D), Ryan Mayberry (R) District 6: Christian Castelli (R), Mary Ann Contogiannis (R), Bo Hines (R), Mark Walker (R)

Christian Castelli (R), Mary Ann Contogiannis (R), Bo Hines (R), Mark Walker (R) District 8: John R. Bradford III (R), Justin E. Dues (D), Don Brown (R) Mark Harris (R)

John R. Bradford III (R), Justin E. Dues (D), Don Brown (R) Mark Harris (R) District 9: Nigel William Bristow (D), Richard Hudson (R) Troy Tarazon (R)

Nigel William Bristow (D), Richard Hudson (R) Troy Tarazon (R) District 10: Charles Eller (R), Steven Feldman (L), Pat Harrigan (R), Diana Jimison (R), Brooke McGowan (R), Grey Mills (R), Ralph R Scott (D)

Charles Eller (R), Steven Feldman (L), Pat Harrigan (R), Diana Jimison (R), Brooke McGowan (R), Grey Mills (R), Ralph R Scott (D) District 13: Chris Baker (R), Fred Von Canon (R), Marcus Dellinger (R), Brad Knott (R), Josh McConkey (R), James Phillips (R), Siddhanth Sharma (R), Matt Shoemaker (R), Eric Stevenson (R), Kenny Xu (R)

North Carolina Statewide Offices

The gubernatorial race to replace term-limited Gov. Roy Cooper (D) tops the statewide contests in 2024. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R), Attorney General Josh Stein (D) and Treasurer Dale Folwell (R) are running for governor, thus opening their currently-held seats.

North Carolina Governor: Chrelle Booker (D), Gary Foxx (D), Michael Morgan (D), Josh Stein (D), Marcus Williams (D), Mike Ross (L), Shannon Bray (L), Dale Folwell (R), Bill Graham (R), Mark Robinson (R)

Chrelle Booker (D), Gary Foxx (D), Michael Morgan (D), Josh Stein (D), Marcus Williams (D), Mike Ross (L), Shannon Bray (L), Dale Folwell (R), Bill Graham (R), Mark Robinson (R) Lieutenant Governor: Deanna Ballard (R), Peter Boykin (R), Ben Clark (D), Rivera Douthit (R), Jeffrey Elmore (R), Rachel Hunt (D), Allen Mashburn (R), Marlenis Novoa (R), Ernest T. Reeves (R), Mark H. Robinson (D), Hal Weatherman (R)

Deanna Ballard (R), Peter Boykin (R), Ben Clark (D), Rivera Douthit (R), Jeffrey Elmore (R), Rachel Hunt (D), Allen Mashburn (R), Marlenis Novoa (R), Ernest T. Reeves (R), Mark H. Robinson (D), Hal Weatherman (R) North Carolina Attorney General: Dan Bishop (R), Satana Deberry (D), Tim Dunn, (D), Jeff Jackson (D)

Dan Bishop (R), Satana Deberry (D), Tim Dunn, (D), Jeff Jackson (D) North Carolina State Auditor : Bob Drach (L), Charles Dingee (R), Dave Boliek (R), Jack Clark (R), Jeff Tarte (R), Jessica Holmes (D), Jim Kee (R), Tony Street (R)

: Bob Drach (L), Charles Dingee (R), Dave Boliek (R), Jack Clark (R), Jeff Tarte (R), Jessica Holmes (D), Jim Kee (R), Tony Street (R) Director of Agriculture : Bear Hammonds (R), Sarah Taber (D), Steve Troxler (R)

: Bear Hammonds (R), Sarah Taber (D), Steve Troxler (R) Insurance Commissioner: Andrew Marcus (R), C. Robert Brawley (R), David Wheeler (D), Mike Causey (R), Natasha Marcus (D)

Andrew Marcus (R), C. Robert Brawley (R), David Wheeler (D), Mike Causey (R), Natasha Marcus (D) Labor Commissioner: Luke Farley (R), Jon Hardister (R), Chuck Stanley (R), Travis Wilson (R), Braxton Winston II (D)

Luke Farley (R), Jon Hardister (R), Chuck Stanley (R), Travis Wilson (R), Braxton Winston II (D) Secretary of State: Chad Brown (R), Elaine Marshall (D), Jesse Thomas (R), Christine Villaverde (R)

Chad Brown (R), Elaine Marshall (D), Jesse Thomas (R), Christine Villaverde (R) State Superintendent : CR Katie Eddings (D), Maurice (Mo) Green (D), Michele Morrow (R), Catherine Truitt (R),

: CR Katie Eddings (D), Maurice (Mo) Green (D), Michele Morrow (R), Catherine Truitt (R), NC Treasurer: Brad Briner (R), AJ Daoud (R), Wesley Harris (D)

Brad Briner (R), AJ Daoud (R), Wesley Harris (D) NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 6: Lora Cubbage (D), Jefferson Griffin (R), Allison Riggs (D)

State Senate

In the image below, you can see a map of the North Carolina State Senate districts for 2024. You can also use the interactive map available on the North Carolina General Assembly website.

District 25: Donna Vanhook (D), Amy Galey (R),

Donna Vanhook (D), Amy Galey (R), District 26 : Phil Berger (R), Steve Luking (D)

: Phil Berger (R), Steve Luking (D) District 27: Michael Garrett (D), Phil Schumacher (R)

Michael Garrett (D), Phil Schumacher (R) District 28: Gladys Robinson (D)

Gladys Robinson (D) District 29 : Dave Craven (R)

: Dave Craven (R) District 30: Steve Jarvis (R), Tina Royal (D)

Steve Jarvis (R), Tina Royal (D) District 31: Laurelyn Dossett (D), Ronda Mays (D), Dana Caudill Jones (R)

Laurelyn Dossett (D), Ronda Mays (D), Dana Caudill Jones (R) District 32 : George K. Ware (R), Paul Lowe (D), Zac Lentz (L)

: George K. Ware (R), Paul Lowe (D), Zac Lentz (L) District 36: Darren Staley (D), Eddie Settle (R)

Darren Staley (D), Eddie Settle (R) District 47: Frank Patton Hughes (D), Ralph Hise (R)

State House of Representatives

In the image below, you can see a map of the North Carolina State House of Representatives districts for 2024. You can also use the interactive map available on the North Carolina General Assembly website.

District 54: Robert Reives (D)

Robert Reives (D) District 57: Ashton Clemmons (D)

Ashton Clemmons (D) District 58: Amos Quick (D)

Amos Quick (D) District 59: Tanneisha Dukes (D), Alan Branson (R), Allen Chappell (R)

Tanneisha Dukes (D), Alan Branson (R), Allen Chappell (R) District 60: Cecil Brockman (D), James Adams (D), Joseph Perrotta (R)

Cecil Brockman (D), James Adams (D), Joseph Perrotta (R) District 61: Pricey Harrison (D), Crystal Davis (R)

Pricey Harrison (D), Crystal Davis (R) District 62: Marjorie Benbow (D), John M Blust, Michelle Bardsley, Jaxon Barber, Ann Schneider (R)

Marjorie Benbow (D), John M Blust, Michelle Bardsley, Jaxon Barber, Ann Schneider (R) District 63: Robin Wintringham (D), Stephen Ross (R)

Robin Wintringham (D), Stephen Ross (R) District 64: Dennis Riddell (R), LeVon Barnes (D)

Dennis Riddell (R), LeVon Barnes (D) District 65: Reece Pyrtle, Joseph A Gibson (R)

Reece Pyrtle, Joseph A Gibson (R) District 67: Brandon King, Cody Huneycutt (R)

Brandon King, Cody Huneycutt (R) District 70: Brian Biggs (R), Susan Lee (Susie) Scott (D)

Brian Biggs (R), Susan Lee (Susie) Scott (D) District 71: Kanika Brown (D)

Kanika Brown (D) District 72: Marcus Pearson, Amber M Baker (D),

Marcus Pearson, Amber M Baker (D), District 74: Amy Taylor North (D), Mack Wilder (D), Jeff Zenger (R)

Amy Taylor North (D), Mack Wilder (D), Jeff Zenger (R) District 75: Caroline Warren (D), Donny Lambeth (R)

Caroline Warren (D), Donny Lambeth (R) District 77: Julia Craven Howard (R), Kashmir R. Sibby (D)

Julia Craven Howard (R), Kashmir R. Sibby (D) District 78: Lowell Simon (D), Neal Jackson (R)

Lowell Simon (D), Neal Jackson (R) District 80: Eddie Gallimore (R), Kimberly Titlebaum (D), Sam Watford (R)

Eddie Gallimore (R), Kimberly Titlebaum (D), Sam Watford (R) District 81: Larry Potts (R)

Larry Potts (R) District 90: Ken Badgett (D), Sarah Stevens (R)

Ken Badgett (D), Sarah Stevens (R) District 91: Vivian Fulk (D), Kyle Hall (R)

Vivian Fulk (D), Kyle Hall (R) District 93: Ben Massey (D), Ray Pickett (R)

Ben Massey (D), Ray Pickett (R) District 94: Blair Eddy (R), Stoney Greene, Larry Yoder (R)

Court of Appeals

Seat 12 : Tom Murray (R), Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D)

: Tom Murray (R), Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D) Seat 14: Ed Eldred (D), Valerie Zachary (R)

Ed Eldred (D), Valerie Zachary (R) Seat 15: Martin E. Moore (D), Hunter Murphy (R), Chris Freeman (R)

District Court

District 2

Seat 3: Jason Williams (R)

District 17

Seat 2: Larry Brown Jr. (D)

Larry Brown Jr. (D) Seat 3: Craig Turner (R), Doug Green (D)

Craig Turner (R), Doug Green (D) Seat 4: Katie Overby (D)

Katie Overby (D) Seat 5: Meredith Tuck Edwards (R), Natalie R. Jones (D)

District 22

Seat 4: James (Tony) Grogan (R)

District 24

Seat 3: Ashley Watlington-Simms (D)

Ashley Watlington-Simms (D) Seat 4: Caroline Tomlinson-Pemberton (D)

Caroline Tomlinson-Pemberton (D) Seat 5: John Parker Stone (D), Walter W. (Trip) Baker III (D)

John Parker Stone (D), Walter W. (Trip) Baker III (D) Seat 6: Michelle Fletcher (D)

Michelle Fletcher (D) Seat 7: Angela C. Foster (D)

Angela C. Foster (D) Seat 8: Angela (Angie) Bullard Fox (D)

Angela (Angie) Bullard Fox (D) Seat 9: Tabatha Holliday (D)

Tabatha Holliday (D) Seat 10: Charlene Y. Armstrong (D), Moshera Mills (D)

Charlene Y. Armstrong (D), Moshera Mills (D) Seat 11: Bill Davis (D)

Bill Davis (D) Seat 12: Cynthia Hatfield (D), Kelvin Smith (D), ShaKeta D Berrie (R)

Cynthia Hatfield (D), Kelvin Smith (D), ShaKeta D Berrie (R) Seat 13: Brian Tomlin (D), Gabriel Kussin (D)

Brian Tomlin (D), Gabriel Kussin (D) Seat 14: Stephanie Goldsborough (D), Tomakio S Gause (D), William H. (Bill) Hill, Jr. (D)

District 31

Seat 5: Camille Banks-Prince (D)

Camille Banks-Prince (D) Seat 6: Artrese Ziglar (D)

Artrese Ziglar (D) Seat 7: Carrie Vickery (D)

Carrie Vickery (D) Seat 8: Whit Davis (D)

Whit Davis (D) Seat 9: Kristin Kelly Broyles (D)

Kristin Kelly Broyles (D) Seat 10: Andrew Keever (D), Erin Brock (R), Lauren Tuttle (D), Shonna R. Alexander (D)

Andrew Keever (D), Erin Brock (R), Lauren Tuttle (D), Shonna R. Alexander (D) Seat 11: David E Sipprell (R)

District 33

Seat 2: Lori I. Hamilton (R)

District 34

Seat 4: Donna Shumate (R)

Donna Shumate (R) Seat 5: Adam Anderson, (R) Leigh Bricker (R)

District 37

Seat 2: Rob Wilkins (R)

Rob Wilkins (R) Seat 5: Barron Thompson (R)

Superior Court

District 31C

Seat 1: Eric Morgan (R)

District 24

24B Seat 1: Georgia Nixon (R), Stephanie Reese (D), Tab Hunter (R),

Georgia Nixon (R), Stephanie Reese (D), Tab Hunter (R), 24E Seat 1: Tonia A Cutchin (R)

District 28

Seat 1: Adam M. Elkins (R)

County Races

Alamance County

County Commissioners: Anthony Pierce (D), Barry Joyce (R), Carissa Graves (D), Chris Smith (D), Ed Priola (R), John Paisley Jr (R), Leonard Harrison (R), Pamela Tyler Thompson (R), Ryan Bowden (R)

Anthony Pierce (D), Barry Joyce (R), Carissa Graves (D), Chris Smith (D), Ed Priola (R), John Paisley Jr (R), Leonard Harrison (R), Pamela Tyler Thompson (R), Ryan Bowden (R) Board of Education (nonpartisan) [No primary. Race will be decided Nov. 5, 2024]: Avery Wagoner, Corrie Shepherd, Donna Davis Westbrooks, Peter Morcombe, Sandy Ellington-Graves, Seneca Rogers, Tameka Harvey, Tara Raggett

Alleghany County

Board of Commissioners: Billy (Bill) Osborne (R), Garrison B. Wagoner (R), Jon (Trainwreck) Brewer (R), Mechelle Luffman (R)

Billy (Bill) Osborne (R), Garrison B. Wagoner (R), Jon (Trainwreck) Brewer (R), Mechelle Luffman (R) Board of Education: Aaron Ray Tompkins (R), Brant Burgiss (D), Dallas E. Bedsaul (R), Jimmy Rutherford (D), Susan Todd Edwards (R), Tim Billings (R)

Aaron Ray Tompkins (R), Brant Burgiss (D), Dallas E. Bedsaul (R), Jimmy Rutherford (D), Susan Todd Edwards (R), Tim Billings (R) Register of Deeds: Miranda H. Roupe (R), William C. Bottomley (R)

Caswell County

County Commissioners

At Large: Brian Totten (D), David Wrenn (R), Rick McVey (R), Thomas D. (Zeke) Wright (D), Tony Smith (R), Vernon Massengill (D)

Brian Totten (D), David Wrenn (R), Rick McVey (R), Thomas D. (Zeke) Wright (D), Tony Smith (R), Vernon Massengill (D) District 3: Greg Ingram (D)

Greg Ingram (D) District 4: Ethel Gwynn (D)

Board of Education

At Large: Edward Heintz, Jelesa Hardin, Marlene (Nicole) McGhee, Mel Battle. Tracy P. Stanley

Edward Heintz, Jelesa Hardin, Marlene (Nicole) McGhee, Mel Battle. Tracy P. Stanley District 3: Joyce Standfield Samuel, Lisa Johnson-Knight

Joyce Standfield Samuel, Lisa Johnson-Knight District 4: Trudy Blackwell

Register of Deeds: Ginny S. Mitchell (D)

Davidson County

Board of Commissioners: Clyde Scaff (R), Dana Michael Loomis (R), Dexter M. Short (R), Doug Hunt (R), Dwight D. Cornelison (R), Fred D. McClure (R), Jacob (Jake) Beck (R), James Shores (R), Jason Gibson (R), Sandra Motley (R), Todd Yates (R), Tripp Kester (R)

Davie County

Board of Commissioners: Charles O. Williams (R), Craig Myers (R), Douglas Rivers (R), Dustin Smith (R), Justin Vocke (L), Mark Jones (R), Mike Butero (R) Richard B. Poindexter (R), Terry Renegar (R), William (Bill) Vaughan (R)

Charles O. Williams (R), Craig Myers (R), Douglas Rivers (R), Dustin Smith (R), Justin Vocke (L), Mark Jones (R), Mike Butero (R) Richard B. Poindexter (R), Terry Renegar (R), William (Bill) Vaughan (R) Board of Education: Jeff Jones (R), Jeff Plott (R), Michael Hunter (R), Ray Wright (R), Stephanie Hurst (R), W.G. (Dub) Potts

Jeff Jones (R), Jeff Plott (R), Michael Hunter (R), Ray Wright (R), Stephanie Hurst (R), W.G. (Dub) Potts Register of Deeds: Kelly Cozart Funderburk (R)

Forsyth County

Board of Commissioners District B: Curtis Fentress (D), Dave Plyler (R), Gloria D. Whisenhunt (R), Gray Wilson (R), Kendall Fields (D), Marsie West (D), Ralf E. Walters (R), Richard V. Linville (R), Terri Mrazek (R), Valerie Brockenbrough (D)

Curtis Fentress (D), Dave Plyler (R), Gloria D. Whisenhunt (R), Gray Wilson (R), Kendall Fields (D), Marsie West (D), Ralf E. Walters (R), Richard V. Linville (R), Terri Mrazek (R), Valerie Brockenbrough (D) Register of Deeds: Brittany Bailey (D), Lynne Johnson (D)

Guilford County

Board of Commissioners

District 4: Mary Beth Murphy (D), Tony Jacobelli (R)

Mary Beth Murphy (D), Tony Jacobelli (R) District 5: Carly Cooke (D), Reece Walker (R)

Carly Cooke (D), Reece Walker (R) District 6: Brandon Gray-Hill (D), Demetria Carter (R), Maritza Gomez (R)

Brandon Gray-Hill (D), Demetria Carter (R), Maritza Gomez (R) District 8: Skip Alston (D)

Board of Education

District 1: T. Dianne Bellamy-Small (D)

T. Dianne Bellamy-Small (D) District 3: David Coates (D) Michael Logan (R)

David Coates (D) Michael Logan (R) District 5: Cara Townsend Dohner (R) Deborah Napper (D)

Cara Townsend Dohner (R) Deborah Napper (D) District 7: Anthony Izzard (D) Bettye T. Jenkins (D) Karen Coble Albright (R)

Register of Deeds: Jeff L. Thigpen (D)

Montgomery County

Board of Commissioners:

District 1: David (Chip) Hurley, Jr. (R), Evan Grady (R)

David (Chip) Hurley, Jr. (R), Evan Grady (R) District 2: Jeffery Winn Pope (R), Wade Auman (R)

Jeffery Winn Pope (R), Wade Auman (R) District 3: Franchion Kay Robinson (D), Steve Tedder (R)

Board of Education [No primary. Race will be decided Nov. 5, 2024]:

District 2: Lynn Seabolt Epps

Lynn Seabolt Epps District 4: Isai Robledo

Isai Robledo District 5: Bridgette Bennett, Cindy Flowers Taylor

Register of Deeds: Melissa F. Pipkin (D)

Randolph County

Board of Commissioners:

District 1: Kenny Kidd (R), William (Bill) McCaskill (D)

Kenny Kidd (R), William (Bill) McCaskill (D) District 5: Chris McLeod (R), Jane Ledwell-Gant (D) , Lester Rivenbark (R) , Maxton McDowell (R)

Board of Education [No primary. Race will be decided Nov. 5, 2024]: Gary Cook, Rana Gantt, Sharon Petty Farlow, Todd Cutler, Tracy D. Boyles

Rockingham County

Board of Commissioners: Kevin Berger (R), Gary Corns (R), Jeff Kallam (R), Don Powell (R), Mark Richardson (R), Craig Travis (R), Greg Ziglar (R)

Board of Education

District 1: Vicky Alston (R)

Vicky Alston (R) District 2: James Motley (D), Daniel Rakes (R)

James Motley (D), Daniel Rakes (R) District 3: Vickie T. McKinney (R)

Vickie T. McKinney (R) District 4: Bob Wyatt (R)

Register of Deeds: Benjamin (Ben) Curtis (R), Amy Lee Simpson (R)

Stokes County

Board of Commissioners: David Hudson (R), Mike Fulp (R), Robert (Bobby) Adams (R), Sonya Moorefield Cox (R), Timpy Ellis (R), Wayne Barneycastle (R)

David Hudson (R), Mike Fulp (R), Robert (Bobby) Adams (R), Sonya Moorefield Cox (R), Timpy Ellis (R), Wayne Barneycastle (R) Board Education: Brian Davis (R), Cheryl Lawson Knight (R), Darlene Hawkins Dill (R), Darrell G. Hincher (R), Dwayne Bryant (R), Jessica Moore Bennett (R), Scotty Lee Hooker (R), Thomas Sands (R), Von Robertson (R)

Brian Davis (R), Cheryl Lawson Knight (R), Darlene Hawkins Dill (R), Darrell G. Hincher (R), Dwayne Bryant (R), Jessica Moore Bennett (R), Scotty Lee Hooker (R), Thomas Sands (R), Von Robertson (R) Register Of Deeds: Brandon Hooker (R)

Surry County

Board of Commissioners:

East District: Scott Needham (D), Van Tucker (R)

Scott Needham (D), Van Tucker (R) Mount Airy District: Melissa W. Hiatt (R)

Board of Education:

District 1: Allen Poindexter (R), Dale Badgett (R), Marjorie Cobb (D), Walter Lassiter (R)

Allen Poindexter (R), Dale Badgett (R), Marjorie Cobb (D), Walter Lassiter (R) District 5: Madge Moore Russell (R), Raleigh E. Scales (R)

Register of Deeds: Todd Harris (R)

Wilkes County

Board of Commissioners: Casey Joe Johnson (R), Hardin C. Kennedy III (R), Randy Queen (R), Ryan Prevette (R), Shirley B. Randleman (R)

Casey Joe Johnson (R), Hardin C. Kennedy III (R), Randy Queen (R), Ryan Prevette (R), Shirley B. Randleman (R) Board of Education: Donna M. Cotton, Joan Sheets Caudill, Robert Doyle, T. Kirk Walker, Teresa Ray Wilkes

Donna M. Cotton, Joan Sheets Caudill, Robert Doyle, T. Kirk Walker, Teresa Ray Wilkes Register of Deeds: Deborah Barlow (R), Misty M. Smithey (R)

Yadkin County

Board of Commissioners: David Moxley (R), James Kent (R), Jay Martin (R), Kevin Austin (R), Tim Parks (R)

David Moxley (R), James Kent (R), Jay Martin (R), Kevin Austin (R), Tim Parks (R) Board of Education: Barry Cole, Cody Spicer, Douglas A. McCraw, Kenny Gooden, S. Abercrombie, Sarah Gough Boles, Sharon M. Yale, Tommie Haynes Paul

City Races

Elkin

Elkin City Schools City District: Jill Bellia (R), Richard Brinegar (R), Haley McCoin Sullivan (R)

Jill Bellia (R), Richard Brinegar (R), Haley McCoin Sullivan (R) Elkin City Schools East District: Haley McCoin Sullivan (R)

Mount Airy

City Commissioner

At-Large: Deborah Cochran

Deborah Cochran North Ward: Alan Bagshaw, David R. Hall, John Pritchard, Shelley Goins

Alan Bagshaw, David R. Hall, John Pritchard, Shelley Goins South Ward: Calvin Vaughn, Gene Clark, Joe Zalescik

Board of Education

District A: Randy Moore (R)

Randy Moore (R) District B: Jayme Reeves Brant (R)

Jayme Reeves Brant (R) District C: Thomas Warren Horton (R)

Thomas Warren Horton (R) District D: Mark Welch (R)

Winston-Salem

City Council

East Ward: Annette Scippio (D), Christopher Taylor (D), Jared D. Lamkin (D), Phil Carter (D)

Annette Scippio (D), Christopher Taylor (D), Jared D. Lamkin (D), Phil Carter (D) North Ward: Denise (D.D.) Adams (D), Eunice Campbell (D), Kymberli Rene Wellman (D)

Denise (D.D.) Adams (D), Eunice Campbell (D), Kymberli Rene Wellman (D) Northeast Ward: Barbara Hanes Burke (D) Paula J. McCoy (D)

Barbara Hanes Burke (D) Paula J. McCoy (D) Northwest Ward: Herbert I. Burns, Jr. (R), James (Jimmy) Hodson (R), Regina Ford Hall (D), Robert (Bob) Hartwell (D)

Herbert I. Burns, Jr. (R), James (Jimmy) Hodson (R), Regina Ford Hall (D), Robert (Bob) Hartwell (D) South Ward: Adrian Smith (D), Carolyn Highsmith (D), John Larson (D), Vivian V. Joiner (D)

Adrian Smith (D), Carolyn Highsmith (D), John Larson (D), Vivian V. Joiner (D) Southeast Ward: James Taylor (D)

James Taylor (D) Southwest Ward: Scott Andree-Bowen (D)

Scott Andree-Bowen (D) West Ward: Christopher Smith (D), Robert C. Clark (R)

Mayor

Allen Joines (D)

Frankie Gist (D)

JoAnne Allen (D)