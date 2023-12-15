(WGHP) — These are your candidates for the 2024 elections in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad.
As of Friday at noon, filing has closed, and the State Board of Elections has reported the names of candidates in all North Carolina state and national races.
A majority of the races will first head to a primary on March 5, 2024. A few will not have primaries and will be decided on Nov. 5, 2024. These races without primaries have been indicated with a note beside the title of the race.
U.S. House of Representatives
New Congressional district maps for North Carolina were passed by the General Assembly in October, so you may be in a different district now than you were in past elections. The redistricting has led to a few notable changes to North Carolina’s U.S. House races impacting the Piedmont Triad.
U.S. Reps. Wiley Nickel (D-Garner), who represents North Carolina’s District 13, and Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro), who represents District 6, both said that they would not be running for re-election under the new Congressional maps which hold more promise for Republican candidates.
Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker (R-Greensboro) took office representing the 6th District in 2015 but chose not to run in 2020 under redrawn maps that favored Democrats, which gave Manning her opening to claim the seat. The latest iteration of the district yet again has a more conservative lean, which prompted Walker to drop his gubernatorial campaign in favor of another run for Congress.
These maps have been criticized as partisan gerrymanders, and North Carolina Black and Latino voters filed a lawsuit in federal court on Dec. 4 to strike down the congressional districts, arguing that they violate the U.S. Constitution by weakening minority voting power. Nevertheless, these are the maps set to be the basis for the 2024 elections.
Using the slider below, you can see what the district layout looked like in 2022 compared to the latest maps for 2024. You can also use the interactive map available on the North Carolina General Assembly website.
- District 5: Virginia Foxx (R), Chuck Hubbard (D), Ryan Mayberry (R)
- District 6: Christian Castelli (R), Mary Ann Contogiannis (R), Bo Hines (R), Mark Walker (R)
- District 8: John R. Bradford III (R), Justin E. Dues (D), Don Brown (R) Mark Harris (R)
- District 9: Nigel William Bristow (D), Richard Hudson (R) Troy Tarazon (R)
- District 10: Charles Eller (R), Steven Feldman (L), Pat Harrigan (R), Diana Jimison (R), Brooke McGowan (R), Grey Mills (R), Ralph R Scott (D)
- District 13: Chris Baker (R), Fred Von Canon (R), Marcus Dellinger (R), Brad Knott (R), Josh McConkey (R), James Phillips (R), Siddhanth Sharma (R), Matt Shoemaker (R), Eric Stevenson (R), Kenny Xu (R)
North Carolina Statewide Offices
The gubernatorial race to replace term-limited Gov. Roy Cooper (D) tops the statewide contests in 2024. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R), Attorney General Josh Stein (D) and Treasurer Dale Folwell (R) are running for governor, thus opening their currently-held seats.
- North Carolina Governor: Chrelle Booker (D), Gary Foxx (D), Michael Morgan (D), Josh Stein (D), Marcus Williams (D), Mike Ross (L), Shannon Bray (L), Dale Folwell (R), Bill Graham (R), Mark Robinson (R)
- Lieutenant Governor: Deanna Ballard (R), Peter Boykin (R), Ben Clark (D), Rivera Douthit (R), Jeffrey Elmore (R), Rachel Hunt (D), Allen Mashburn (R), Marlenis Novoa (R), Ernest T. Reeves (R), Mark H. Robinson (D), Hal Weatherman (R)
- North Carolina Attorney General: Dan Bishop (R), Satana Deberry (D), Tim Dunn, (D), Jeff Jackson (D)
- North Carolina State Auditor: Bob Drach (L), Charles Dingee (R), Dave Boliek (R), Jack Clark (R), Jeff Tarte (R), Jessica Holmes (D), Jim Kee (R), Tony Street (R)
- Director of Agriculture: Bear Hammonds (R), Sarah Taber (D), Steve Troxler (R)
- Insurance Commissioner: Andrew Marcus (R), C. Robert Brawley (R), David Wheeler (D), Mike Causey (R), Natasha Marcus (D)
- Labor Commissioner: Luke Farley (R), Jon Hardister (R), Chuck Stanley (R), Travis Wilson (R), Braxton Winston II (D)
- Secretary of State: Chad Brown (R), Elaine Marshall (D), Jesse Thomas (R), Christine Villaverde (R)
- State Superintendent: CR Katie Eddings (D), Maurice (Mo) Green (D), Michele Morrow (R), Catherine Truitt (R),
- NC Treasurer: Brad Briner (R), AJ Daoud (R), Wesley Harris (D)
- NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 6: Lora Cubbage (D), Jefferson Griffin (R), Allison Riggs (D)
State Senate
In the image below, you can see a map of the North Carolina State Senate districts for 2024. You can also use the interactive map available on the North Carolina General Assembly website.
- District 25: Donna Vanhook (D), Amy Galey (R),
- District 26: Phil Berger (R), Steve Luking (D)
- District 27: Michael Garrett (D), Phil Schumacher (R)
- District 28: Gladys Robinson (D)
- District 29: Dave Craven (R)
- District 30: Steve Jarvis (R), Tina Royal (D)
- District 31: Laurelyn Dossett (D), Ronda Mays (D), Dana Caudill Jones (R)
- District 32: George K. Ware (R), Paul Lowe (D), Zac Lentz (L)
- District 36: Darren Staley (D), Eddie Settle (R)
- District 47: Frank Patton Hughes (D), Ralph Hise (R)
State House of Representatives
In the image below, you can see a map of the North Carolina State House of Representatives districts for 2024. You can also use the interactive map available on the North Carolina General Assembly website.
- District 54: Robert Reives (D)
- District 57: Ashton Clemmons (D)
- District 58: Amos Quick (D)
- District 59: Tanneisha Dukes (D), Alan Branson (R), Allen Chappell (R)
- District 60: Cecil Brockman (D), James Adams (D), Joseph Perrotta (R)
- District 61: Pricey Harrison (D), Crystal Davis (R)
- District 62: Marjorie Benbow (D), John M Blust, Michelle Bardsley, Jaxon Barber, Ann Schneider (R)
- District 63: Robin Wintringham (D), Stephen Ross (R)
- District 64: Dennis Riddell (R), LeVon Barnes (D)
- District 65: Reece Pyrtle, Joseph A Gibson (R)
- District 67: Brandon King, Cody Huneycutt (R)
- District 70: Brian Biggs (R), Susan Lee (Susie) Scott (D)
- District 71: Kanika Brown (D)
- District 72: Marcus Pearson, Amber M Baker (D),
- District 74: Amy Taylor North (D), Mack Wilder (D), Jeff Zenger (R)
- District 75: Caroline Warren (D), Donny Lambeth (R)
- District 77: Julia Craven Howard (R), Kashmir R. Sibby (D)
- District 78: Lowell Simon (D), Neal Jackson (R)
- District 80: Eddie Gallimore (R), Kimberly Titlebaum (D), Sam Watford (R)
- District 81: Larry Potts (R)
- District 90: Ken Badgett (D), Sarah Stevens (R)
- District 91: Vivian Fulk (D), Kyle Hall (R)
- District 93: Ben Massey (D), Ray Pickett (R)
- District 94: Blair Eddy (R), Stoney Greene, Larry Yoder (R)
Court of Appeals
- Seat 12: Tom Murray (R), Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D)
- Seat 14: Ed Eldred (D), Valerie Zachary (R)
- Seat 15: Martin E. Moore (D), Hunter Murphy (R), Chris Freeman (R)
District Court
District 2
- Seat 3: Jason Williams (R)
District 17
- Seat 2: Larry Brown Jr. (D)
- Seat 3: Craig Turner (R), Doug Green (D)
- Seat 4: Katie Overby (D)
- Seat 5: Meredith Tuck Edwards (R), Natalie R. Jones (D)
District 22
- Seat 4: James (Tony) Grogan (R)
District 24
- Seat 3: Ashley Watlington-Simms (D)
- Seat 4: Caroline Tomlinson-Pemberton (D)
- Seat 5: John Parker Stone (D), Walter W. (Trip) Baker III (D)
- Seat 6: Michelle Fletcher (D)
- Seat 7: Angela C. Foster (D)
- Seat 8: Angela (Angie) Bullard Fox (D)
- Seat 9: Tabatha Holliday (D)
- Seat 10: Charlene Y. Armstrong (D), Moshera Mills (D)
- Seat 11: Bill Davis (D)
- Seat 12: Cynthia Hatfield (D), Kelvin Smith (D), ShaKeta D Berrie (R)
- Seat 13: Brian Tomlin (D), Gabriel Kussin (D)
- Seat 14: Stephanie Goldsborough (D), Tomakio S Gause (D), William H. (Bill) Hill, Jr. (D)
District 31
- Seat 5: Camille Banks-Prince (D)
- Seat 6: Artrese Ziglar (D)
- Seat 7: Carrie Vickery (D)
- Seat 8: Whit Davis (D)
- Seat 9: Kristin Kelly Broyles (D)
- Seat 10: Andrew Keever (D), Erin Brock (R), Lauren Tuttle (D), Shonna R. Alexander (D)
- Seat 11: David E Sipprell (R)
District 33
- Seat 2: Lori I. Hamilton (R)
District 34
- Seat 4: Donna Shumate (R)
- Seat 5: Adam Anderson, (R) Leigh Bricker (R)
District 37
- Seat 2: Rob Wilkins (R)
- Seat 5: Barron Thompson (R)
Superior Court
District 31C
- Seat 1: Eric Morgan (R)
District 24
- 24B Seat 1: Georgia Nixon (R), Stephanie Reese (D), Tab Hunter (R),
- 24E Seat 1: Tonia A Cutchin (R)
District 28
- Seat 1: Adam M. Elkins (R)
County Races
Alamance County
- County Commissioners: Anthony Pierce (D), Barry Joyce (R), Carissa Graves (D), Chris Smith (D), Ed Priola (R), John Paisley Jr (R), Leonard Harrison (R), Pamela Tyler Thompson (R), Ryan Bowden (R)
- Board of Education (nonpartisan) [No primary. Race will be decided Nov. 5, 2024]: Avery Wagoner, Corrie Shepherd, Donna Davis Westbrooks, Peter Morcombe, Sandy Ellington-Graves, Seneca Rogers, Tameka Harvey, Tara Raggett
Alleghany County
- Board of Commissioners: Billy (Bill) Osborne (R), Garrison B. Wagoner (R), Jon (Trainwreck) Brewer (R), Mechelle Luffman (R)
- Board of Education: Aaron Ray Tompkins (R), Brant Burgiss (D), Dallas E. Bedsaul (R), Jimmy Rutherford (D), Susan Todd Edwards (R), Tim Billings (R)
- Register of Deeds: Miranda H. Roupe (R), William C. Bottomley (R)
Caswell County
County Commissioners
- At Large: Brian Totten (D), David Wrenn (R), Rick McVey (R), Thomas D. (Zeke) Wright (D), Tony Smith (R), Vernon Massengill (D)
- District 3: Greg Ingram (D)
- District 4: Ethel Gwynn (D)
Board of Education
- At Large: Edward Heintz, Jelesa Hardin, Marlene (Nicole) McGhee, Mel Battle. Tracy P. Stanley
- District 3: Joyce Standfield Samuel, Lisa Johnson-Knight
- District 4: Trudy Blackwell
Register of Deeds: Ginny S. Mitchell (D)
Davidson County
- Board of Commissioners: Clyde Scaff (R), Dana Michael Loomis (R), Dexter M. Short (R), Doug Hunt (R), Dwight D. Cornelison (R), Fred D. McClure (R), Jacob (Jake) Beck (R), James Shores (R), Jason Gibson (R), Sandra Motley (R), Todd Yates (R), Tripp Kester (R)
Davie County
- Board of Commissioners: Charles O. Williams (R), Craig Myers (R), Douglas Rivers (R), Dustin Smith (R), Justin Vocke (L), Mark Jones (R), Mike Butero (R) Richard B. Poindexter (R), Terry Renegar (R), William (Bill) Vaughan (R)
- Board of Education: Jeff Jones (R), Jeff Plott (R), Michael Hunter (R), Ray Wright (R), Stephanie Hurst (R), W.G. (Dub) Potts
- Register of Deeds: Kelly Cozart Funderburk (R)
Forsyth County
- Board of Commissioners District B: Curtis Fentress (D), Dave Plyler (R), Gloria D. Whisenhunt (R), Gray Wilson (R), Kendall Fields (D), Marsie West (D), Ralf E. Walters (R), Richard V. Linville (R), Terri Mrazek (R), Valerie Brockenbrough (D)
- Register of Deeds: Brittany Bailey (D), Lynne Johnson (D)
Guilford County
Board of Commissioners
- District 4: Mary Beth Murphy (D), Tony Jacobelli (R)
- District 5: Carly Cooke (D), Reece Walker (R)
- District 6: Brandon Gray-Hill (D), Demetria Carter (R), Maritza Gomez (R)
- District 8: Skip Alston (D)
Board of Education
- District 1: T. Dianne Bellamy-Small (D)
- District 3: David Coates (D) Michael Logan (R)
- District 5: Cara Townsend Dohner (R) Deborah Napper (D)
- District 7: Anthony Izzard (D) Bettye T. Jenkins (D) Karen Coble Albright (R)
Register of Deeds: Jeff L. Thigpen (D)
Montgomery County
Board of Commissioners:
- District 1: David (Chip) Hurley, Jr. (R), Evan Grady (R)
- District 2: Jeffery Winn Pope (R), Wade Auman (R)
- District 3: Franchion Kay Robinson (D), Steve Tedder (R)
Board of Education [No primary. Race will be decided Nov. 5, 2024]:
- District 2: Lynn Seabolt Epps
- District 4: Isai Robledo
- District 5: Bridgette Bennett, Cindy Flowers Taylor
Register of Deeds: Melissa F. Pipkin (D)
Randolph County
Board of Commissioners:
- District 1: Kenny Kidd (R), William (Bill) McCaskill (D)
- District 5: Chris McLeod (R), Jane Ledwell-Gant (D) , Lester Rivenbark (R) , Maxton McDowell (R)
Board of Education [No primary. Race will be decided Nov. 5, 2024]: Gary Cook, Rana Gantt, Sharon Petty Farlow, Todd Cutler, Tracy D. Boyles
Rockingham County
Board of Commissioners: Kevin Berger (R), Gary Corns (R), Jeff Kallam (R), Don Powell (R), Mark Richardson (R), Craig Travis (R), Greg Ziglar (R)
Board of Education
- District 1: Vicky Alston (R)
- District 2: James Motley (D), Daniel Rakes (R)
- District 3: Vickie T. McKinney (R)
- District 4: Bob Wyatt (R)
Register of Deeds: Benjamin (Ben) Curtis (R), Amy Lee Simpson (R)
Stokes County
- Board of Commissioners: David Hudson (R), Mike Fulp (R), Robert (Bobby) Adams (R), Sonya Moorefield Cox (R), Timpy Ellis (R), Wayne Barneycastle (R)
- Board Education: Brian Davis (R), Cheryl Lawson Knight (R), Darlene Hawkins Dill (R), Darrell G. Hincher (R), Dwayne Bryant (R), Jessica Moore Bennett (R), Scotty Lee Hooker (R), Thomas Sands (R), Von Robertson (R)
- Register Of Deeds: Brandon Hooker (R)
Surry County
Board of Commissioners:
- East District: Scott Needham (D), Van Tucker (R)
- Mount Airy District: Melissa W. Hiatt (R)
Board of Education:
- District 1: Allen Poindexter (R), Dale Badgett (R), Marjorie Cobb (D), Walter Lassiter (R)
- District 5: Madge Moore Russell (R), Raleigh E. Scales (R)
Register of Deeds: Todd Harris (R)
Wilkes County
- Board of Commissioners: Casey Joe Johnson (R), Hardin C. Kennedy III (R), Randy Queen (R), Ryan Prevette (R), Shirley B. Randleman (R)
- Board of Education: Donna M. Cotton, Joan Sheets Caudill, Robert Doyle, T. Kirk Walker, Teresa Ray Wilkes
- Register of Deeds: Deborah Barlow (R), Misty M. Smithey (R)
Yadkin County
- Board of Commissioners: David Moxley (R), James Kent (R), Jay Martin (R), Kevin Austin (R), Tim Parks (R)
- Board of Education: Barry Cole, Cody Spicer, Douglas A. McCraw, Kenny Gooden, S. Abercrombie, Sarah Gough Boles, Sharon M. Yale, Tommie Haynes Paul
City Races
Elkin
- Elkin City Schools City District: Jill Bellia (R), Richard Brinegar (R), Haley McCoin Sullivan (R)
- Elkin City Schools East District: Haley McCoin Sullivan (R)
Mount Airy
City Commissioner
- At-Large: Deborah Cochran
- North Ward: Alan Bagshaw, David R. Hall, John Pritchard, Shelley Goins
- South Ward: Calvin Vaughn, Gene Clark, Joe Zalescik
Board of Education
- District A: Randy Moore (R)
- District B: Jayme Reeves Brant (R)
- District C: Thomas Warren Horton (R)
- District D: Mark Welch (R)
Winston-Salem
City Council
- East Ward: Annette Scippio (D), Christopher Taylor (D), Jared D. Lamkin (D), Phil Carter (D)
- North Ward: Denise (D.D.) Adams (D), Eunice Campbell (D), Kymberli Rene Wellman (D)
- Northeast Ward: Barbara Hanes Burke (D) Paula J. McCoy (D)
- Northwest Ward: Herbert I. Burns, Jr. (R), James (Jimmy) Hodson (R), Regina Ford Hall (D), Robert (Bob) Hartwell (D)
- South Ward: Adrian Smith (D), Carolyn Highsmith (D), John Larson (D), Vivian V. Joiner (D)
- Southeast Ward: James Taylor (D)
- Southwest Ward: Scott Andree-Bowen (D)
- West Ward: Christopher Smith (D), Robert C. Clark (R)
Mayor
- Allen Joines (D)
- Frankie Gist (D)
- JoAnne Allen (D)