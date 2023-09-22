BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Early voting is open for several municipal primaries across the Piedmont Triad.

Multiple primary races will be decided on Oct. 10. In-person early voting began on Sept. 21 and will run through Oct. 7 for these races. Due to changes in North Carolina law, voters do need a photo ID in order to vote, but if they do not have a valid ID they can fill out a provisional ballot.

Some of the races currently being voted on are “cross-county” races where voters from multiple counties can vote in the election. A full list of candidates for upcoming elections can be found here.

Burlington City Council

Four winners will be decided from the eight people running in the primary, and those four will advance to the November general election. This race is cross-county, with some precincts of Guilford County able to vote.

The candidates are:

Charlie Beasley

Dejuana Bigelow

Celo Faucette

Mary Jensen

Cindy Lackey

Bob Ward

Brandy Whittaker

Robin Wintringham

Alamance County voters can vote early at the Graham Library from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bermuda Run Town Council

There are five candidates running for the town council and the top four candidates will go to the general election.

Dave Gilpin

Rod Guthrie

Rae Nelson

Jeff Tedder

Marty Wilson

Early voters in Davie County can vote at the Davie County Board of Elections offices from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jamestown Town Council

There are six candidates with the top four candidates in the race advancing to the general elections.

Pam Burgess

John Capes

Sarah Glanville

Andrew Kinzie

Larry Lain

Duane Willis

Early voters in Guilford County can vote at the Deep River Recreation Center, Guilford County Board of Education Offices and Washington Terrace Parks.

Hours vary for early voting sites and can be looked at on the Board of Elections website.