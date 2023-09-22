HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Early voting is open for several municipal primaries across the Piedmont Triad.

Multiple primary races will be decided on Oct. 10. In-person early voting began on Sept. 21 and will run through Oct. 7 for these races. Due to changes in North Carolina law, voters do need a photo ID in order to vote, but if they do not have a valid ID they can fill out a provisional ballot.

Some of the races currently being voted on are “cross-county” races where voters from multiple counties can vote in the election. A full list of candidates for upcoming elections can be found here.

High Point has several contests being voted on in the October primary.

High Point Mayor

Multiple people are running for High Point mayor after Mayor Jay Wagner opted not run for reelection. Of the four candidates running, two winners will advance to the November general election.

The primary candidates are:

Cyril Jefferson

Victor Jones

Gene Kininmonth

Abdul Siddiqui

Voting for this primary is in Guilford, Forsyth, Davidson and Randolph Counties as a cross-county contest.

Early voters in Davidson County can vote at the Davidson County Board of Elections Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guilford County voters can vote at the Deep River Recreation Center, Guilford County Board of Election Offices and Washington Terrace Parks. In Forsyth County, they can vote at the Forsyth County Board of Election Offices from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In Randolph County, voters can go to the Randolph County Board of Elections Office.

High Point City Council At-Large

Seven candidates are running for city council seats in High Point, and four winners in the primary will advance to the general elections. The city council race is also a cross-county race, with the primary in Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph Counties.

The candidates are:

Sam Carr

Amanda Cook

Willie Davis

Kenneth Harper

Orel Henry

Shazia Iqbal

Britt Moore

High Point City Council, Ward 1

Three candidates are running for the Ward 1 seat of the High Point City Council. Two candidates will advance to the general election.

The candidates are:

Glenn Chavis

Henry Harris

Vickie McKiver

Early voting ends on Oct. 7, with the election taking place on Oct. 10. Updates to voter registration can be done same-day during early voting.

Hours vary for early voting sites and can be looked at on the Board of Elections website. The Board of Elections website also has the most up-to-date information about voter ID laws and anything else a person might need before they head out to vote.