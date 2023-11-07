HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Nov. 7 is Election Day in High Point, and the votes have rolled in!

Residents of High Point hit the polls on Tuesday to choose their new mayor and members of the city council after early voting wrapped up on Saturday.

High Point Mayor

Two candidates vyed for the mayor of High Point after sitting Mayor Jay Wagner declared he would not seek reelection and will instead run for the 6th Congressional District, one of several Republicans to state their intent to run against incumbent Democrat Rep. Kathy Manning.

Two candidates came out of the October primary race, both incumbent members of the High Point City Council: Ward 1’s Cyril Jefferson and Ward 5’s Victor Jones.

In the primary, Jefferson led the pack with around 2,900 votes, and Jones followed with around 2,000 votes.

Now, on election night Cyril Jefferson has won the seat with 7,296 votes.

High Point City Council

At Large

Four candidates are on the ticket for an available at-large seat on the High Point City Council, narrowed down from a seven-person primary race.

Sam Carr, Amanda Cook, Willie Davis and Britt Moore competed for the open seat with Britt Moore taking the victory with 6,508 votes.

Ward 1

Glenn Chavis vs Vickie McKiver

Winner: Vickie McKiver

Ward 2

Tyronne Johnson vs Cody Locklear

Winner: Tyronne Johnson

Ward 3

Rizwan Bahadur vs Monica Peters

Winner: Monica Petters

Ward 4

Patrick Harman vs Wesley Hudson

Winner: Patrick Harman

Ward 5

Tim Andrew vs Beverly Jo Bard

Winner: Tim Andrew

Ward 6

Heather Brooks vs Michael Holmes

Winner: Michael Holmes