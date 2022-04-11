Your Local Election HQ

Top Your Local Election HQ Headlines

Quick Links

Election dates and deadlines

Who is on my ballot?

Where can I vote?

How can I register to vote?

More Your Local Election HQ

Politics

View All Politics

North Carolina Redistricting

View All North Carolina Redistricting

North Carolina News

View All North Carolina News

FOX8 | Latest News Now

More Videos

Your Local Election Headquarters

Latest Election 2022 News

MOST POPULAR

Must-See Stories

See FOX8's Top Stories