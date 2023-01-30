RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Kamala Harris is in Raleigh to discuss small businesses and the efforts being done at the White House to support them in North Carolina.

On Monday morning, Harris was joined by democratic NC Representatives Wiley Nickel (NC-13), Deborah Ross (NC-02) and Valerie Foushee (NC-04) on Air Force Two. The group departed from Andrews Air Force Base where a couple of photos were snapped and shared on Twitter.

Reps. Deborah Ross and Wiley Nickel outside of Air Force Two. (Courtesy @RepWileyNickel on Twitter) From left: Rep. Deborah Ross, SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman, Rep. Wiley Nickel and Rep. Valerie Foushee. (Courtesy @RepWileyNickel on Twitter)

Governor Roy Cooper, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin along with other local and state leaders are scheduled to meet them when they land at RDU.

The group then headed to the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh where a roundtable discussion will take place, moderated by Small Business Administration Director Isabel Guzman.

“It’s an honor to welcome Vice President Harris to North Carolina’s 13th District,” said Nickel in a Monday statement.

“Small businesses and entrepreneurs are the backbone of this economy. I’m excited to get to work and partner with the Administration, Governor Cooper, our state’s federal delegation, and local and community leaders to ensure our small businesses and entrepreneurs have the support and resources they need to thrive here in North Carolina,” Nickel added.

