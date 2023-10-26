(WGHP) — The U.S. Department of State has issued a “Worldwide Caution” to travelers over fears of potential terrorism or violence against Americans.

On Thursday, the department reported, “Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution.”

The State Department says U.S. citizens should:

Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive information and alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency overseas.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive information and alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency overseas.

This follows two high-level travel advisories issued by the State Department within the last two weeks.

On Oct. 14, the department urged travelers to avoid Gaza and reconsider travel to Israel and the West Bank, citing a risk of “terrorism, civil unrest and armed conflict” in Gaza and “terrorism and civil unrest” in Israel and the West Bank.

“Terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists and other violent extremists continue plotting possible attacks in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza,” the State Department reported. “Terrorists and violent extremists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities. Violence can occur in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza without warning. There has been a marked increase in demonstrations throughout Israel, some with little or no warning.”

A travel advisory for Lebanon was upped to “Level 4: Do Not Travel” on Oct. 17

“Do Not travel to Lebanon due to the unpredictable security situation related to rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hizballah or other armed militant factions,” the State Department said. “Reconsider travel to Lebanon due to terrorism, civil unrest, armed conflict, crime, kidnapping, and Embassy Beirut’s limited capacity to provide support to U.S. citizens.”

The travel advisory for Iraq has also been updated to “Level 4: Do Not Travel” over a potential risk of “terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest, and Mission Iraq’s limited capacity to provide support to U.S. citizens.”

The last Level 4 escalation was a “Do Not Travel” advisory for Russia, issued on Sept. 5 in connection with the Russia-Ukraine war. The advisory cites concerns of “unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces, the potential for harassment and the singling out of U.S. citizens for detention by Russian government security officials, the arbitrary enforcement of local law, limited flights into and out of Russia, the Embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, and the possibility of terrorism.”