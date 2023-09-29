(WGHP) — Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who served in the U.S. Senate for three decades, died on Thursday night, the New York Times reports.

Feinstein, 90, had been reportedly suffering from memory issues. She was a sitting member of Senate at the time of her death after rejecting calls for her to step down amid health concerns. She did not plan to seek reelection after her current term.

Feinstein was the longest-sitting member on the U.S. Senate as of the date of her death after 30 years of service. The all-time record belongs to Sen. John Dingell (D-Mich.) who served 59 years.