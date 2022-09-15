WASHINGTON (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Union negotiators and rail companies reached a tentative agreement Thursday to avoid a railroad worker strike that many feared could have major impacts on the United States economy, according to White House officials.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said rail companies and union negotiators came to the agreement after 20 consecutive hours at the Department of Labor, avoiding a shutdown that was set to begin Friday.

Secretary Walsh said a disruption to the rail system would have had “catastrophic impacts” on businesses, travelers and families in the United States.

President Biden called the deal an “important win” for the economy and for Americans.

“It is a win for tens of thousands of rail workers who worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure that America’s families and communities got deliveries of what have kept us going during these difficult years,” the president said.

Biden said the deal will allow rail workers to receive better pay, better access to health care, and improved working conditions, while also helping railroad companies to recruit and retain more workers.

“I thank the unions and rail companies for negotiating in good faith and reaching a tentative agreement that will keep our critical rail system working and avoid disruption of our economy,” Biden said.

While the terms of the agreement were not immediately released, unions had sought raises for rail workers who had not received a raise since 2019, despite working through the pandemic.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and the transportation division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers pushed to include provisions on better working conditions.

Unions said job cuts at major railroad companies had also made the work of their members more difficult and asked railroads to ease their strict attendance policies.

The Association of American Railroads trade group had previously estimated that a strike would cost the economy $2 billion a day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.