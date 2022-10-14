(WGHP) — An apparently manipulated screenshot of an article from The Atlantic is circulating Twitter, helped in part by a US Senator.

In a now-deleted tweet, Rep. Ted Cruz wrote “The Left is beyond parody” over what appeared to be an Atlantic article entitled “The Evolution of White Supremacy” written by Abby Ohlheiser, a paragraph below it reading “In Dearborn, Michigan, Muslim parents who oppose teaching pornography to children become the new face of the far right.”

This appears to be an article referencing heated recent school board meetings in Michigan, where the local Muslim community has joined in the calls to remove what some have deemed “obscene” materials from school, most of it centered around LGBTQ content.

The problem?

This article doesn’t exist. The Atlantic never published it and Abby Ohlheiser hasn’t written for that publication since 2014, according to the tweet written by Parker Malloy. The spreading of this misinformation has led to Ohlheiser being harassed, chiming in “the past 24ish hours have been a Bad Time Online for me,” also tweeting that they were being called a “groomer” in their DMs.

A professor of journalism at Elon University recently spoke about how to identify misinformation ahead of election season.