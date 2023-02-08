(WGHP) — Medicaid expansion and abortion laws are among the battles happening now in North Carolina’s General Assembly.

Hear from both sides of the aisle in “Swing State,” FOX8’s North Carolina political program, with Mark Walker and Odell Cleveland. State Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro) joins to share his view from the inside.

Mark was your Republican congressman for six years in the U.S. House of Representatives. Odell is a Democratic activist and the founder of the Welfare Reform Liason Project.

These two pastors have different politics and beliefs, and, on “Swing State,” they come together to hash out the issues of the day from both sides of the aisle.

Watch the full Jan. 29 episode in the video player above and catch “Swing State” at 11 p.m. EST on Sundays, only on FOX8.