Watch the latest episodes

Quick Links

Election dates and deadlines

Who is on my ballot?

Where can I vote?

How can I register to vote?

More Swing State

Politics

View All Politics

North Carolina News

View All North Carolina News

Buckley Report

View All Buckley Report

Newsmakers

View All Newsmakers

Your Local Election HQ

View All Your Local Election HQ

Washington DC Bureau

View All Washington DC Bureau

FOX8 | Latest News Now

More Videos

MOST POPULAR

Must-See Stories

See FOX8's Top Stories