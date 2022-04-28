CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC 11th District) took to social media to address his latest run-in with the law after he was cited for bringing a loaded gun to Charlotte-Douglas Airport Tuesday.

“So, flying home from DC back home to Western North Carolina, early voting starts tomorrow, super excited about it, BUT really good news! Just went through TSA. No major alarms. Nothing bad happened. To all law enforcement out there, especially you guys in Charlotte, I love you all, appreciate you guys, y’all keep us safe, seriously, thanks!” Rep. Madison Cawthorn said. “Fly safe! Make sure you don’t have a gun in your bag.”

Cawthorn bosts a seemingly unfazed attitude despite being cited by CMPD for bringing a loaded Staccato 9mm handgun inside his bag at Checkpoint D inside the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport around 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, and his other recent citations for various speeding violations.

In the latest incident at CLT Airport, CMPD said Cawthorn admitted the firearm was his and he was ultimately cooperative. He was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property.

Cawthorn was released on Tuesday and CMPD took possession of the loaded firearm, which they said is normal procedure.

Following Cawthorn’s citation on Tuesday, one of the top Republicans in North Carolina called for a Congressional inquiry into Cawthorn.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) called for the inquiry on Twitter Wednesday after the right-leaning Washington Examiner ran a story Tuesday night alleging Cawthorn may have been involved in insider trading.

“Insider trading by a member of Congress is a serious betrayal of their oath, and Congressman Cawthorn owes North Carolinians an explanation. There needs to be a thorough and bipartisan inquiry into the matter by the House Ethics Committee,” Tillis wrote.

According to the Washington Examiner article, the allegations against Cawthorn involve a cryptocurrency he has publicly stated he owned.

Tillis has endorsed Cawthorn’s opponent in the upcoming primary, State Sen. Chuck Edwards.

His Super PAC has also run an ad against Cawthorn.

This year’s Statewide Primary is Tuesday, May 17.